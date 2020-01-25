Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sport

The Carolina Panthers apparently had a nice January.

Baylor’s former head coach, Matt Rhule, was given another shift, as was former LSU passport coordinator Joe Brady, who served as the team’s offensive coordinator.

Unfortunately, the shocking resignation of Luke Kuechly immediately after the end of the regular season changed the landscape here. Without their team leader and with the likelihood of Cam Newton leaving town, the Panthers are in the midst of a dramatic change.

It leads us to this theory. Is It Time For The Panthers To Refuel After Trevor Lawrence?

The idea: At first glance, it may seem a little ridiculous. Give up an entire season to have a quarterback in the draft a year later. But there is definitely something about it. We’ll lay it out below.

The effects of Matt Rhule: Baylor’s former head coach signed a seven-year contract to replace Ron Rivera in Carolina. It is a long-term strategy.

Carolina made sure Rhule knew he wasn’t expecting a quick fix when the team signed him for an absurd seven-year deal. Owner David Tepper is there in the long run.

This is about building a foundation that was missing under the former owner Jerry Richardson. It started in the front office and is now continued in the field.

The expectation here is that Rhule will get a mulligan for his first or second season, similar to Kyle Shanahan’s in San Francisco.

Does this mean complete dismantling for reconstruction? It is more than likely and makes us believe that Tepper and Co. are there in the long run.

Cam Newton: Despite his injury problems, the Panthers managed to get something on the trading block for Newton.

It goes without saying that this former NFL MVP played his last game in a Panthers uniform. Newton qualified for two games last season before suffering an injury to Lisfranc.

The Panthers are nowhere near the 30-year-old caller. In fact, there were suggestions during the season that former undrafted free agent Kyle Allen was the long-term solution.

Given everyone’s struggles, this is unlikely to be the case. Newton itself will be treated in March. At least, the latest reports from Carolina suggest this.

With teams in need of quarterbacks up and down the NFL, the Panthers should be able to get a decent bounty for Newton in a trade. His smaller cap hit of $ 21.1 million in 2020 gives this idea more credibility.

Luke Kuechly’s resignation: This shocking move has left a huge gap in leadership across the Panthers squad.

Kuechly was not only one of the best defensive players in the NFL, but also Newton. A true leader if there ever was one.

Sure, the future Hall of Famer could return to the Panthers as a coach. This in no way means that his leadership will not be missing on site. It will.

Without Kuechly in the mix of call play and inspiring demeanor, Carolina’s defense is expected to step back.

Trevor Lawrence: Generation talent. There is no other way out, the 2020 Heisman Favorit is one of the most talented prospective students of a generation.

Lawrence’s struggles in the National Championship Game didn’t seem to kill the teams. The Clemson product proved to be an elite talent.

Lawrence has the frame, the accuracy, and the arm that makes scouts drool. He has given the mix tremendous running ability last season, which is necessary in today’s NFL.

Except for a serious injury or regression as a junior, Lawrence is number 1 in the 2021 NFL draft. Carolina won’t be the only team seriously considering refueling for the Clemson star in 2020.

Outlook for 2020 out of season

NFL draft

1 – Tristan Wirfs, offensive duel, Iowa: One of the biggest problems with Newton in Carolina was the lack of an offensive line before the quarterback. Regardless of who is in the middle, this needs to be corrected. Carolina grabs a future Pro Bowl Links tackle to anchor this line for years to come.

2. Jordyn Brooks, Linebacker, Texas Tech: It won’t be easy to get someone to fill Kuechly’s shoes. What the Panthers are doing here is finding a ball-hawking linebacker with starter skills that moves forward. Brooks (6-foot-1, 240) fits Phil Snow’s defense to a T. Both Snow and Rhule know his skills firsthand from the Big 12.

3- Michael Pittman Jr., wide angle receiver, USC: There would be absolutely nothing wrong with finding pieces that could help someone from Lawrence before they even had the chance to draw them. At 6-foot-4, this large-volume receiver fits perfectly with Curtis Samuel and D.J. Moore at the recipient. He is everything Carolina thought of Devin Funchess years ago.

Business / signatures

Trade Cam Newton with the Chicago Bears for 2021 second round selection and Mitchell Trubisky.

This trade makes sense for various reasons. First of all, Chicago is in win-now mode. Mitchell Trubisky is not the answer. Everyone outside of Windy City knows that.

The bears are able to add a stopgap option at quarterback without going into the 2020 NFL draft picks.

In return, the Panthers did well in 2021 with a second round and exchanged either bait for Trubisky or an emergency solution for themselves.

Trade Mitchell Trubisky to the patriots for a second round goal 2021.

The best of both worlds for Carolina here. It will make Newton two future second-round picks. As a young quarterback who led his team into the playoffs, Trubisky would still have value in the retail market.

This makes perfect sense for the patriots. Regardless of what status Tom Brady has in the future, they need a young quarterback to finally take the lead.

What could be nicer than having Trubisky learn from Brady or another veteran without having to forego a 2020 draft?

Mackensie Alexander: Carolina would have more than $ 50 million at its disposal if the team moved on from Newton. It would want to add young talents with youngsters or veterans to short-term deals. Alexander is only 26 years old and has a wealth of experience.

Re-sign James Bradberry: The idea here would be to speed up the reconstruction by building an enormous young cornerback duo. Bradberry, who started the second round in 2016, has played 60 games with Carolina in four seasons. Teaming up with Alexander would make a great cornerback group for the Panthers for years to come.

ultimately

Carolina can find the happy medium between a certain level of competitiveness in 2020 and the position of landing Lawrence at the top of the draft the following year.

The plan outlined above is the best way for this team to do just that. Build on the future with young talent while sticking to the long-term plans primarily associated with hiring Rhule.

The Panthers can start next season with either Kyle Allen or Will Grier as starters, relying on Christian McCaffrey in the backfield.

It’s a process that could allow the Panthers to fight with McCaffrey, who is still in its prime, and Lawrence, who wants to stand out as a beginner, by 2021.