The Los Angeles Chargers are a disorganized franchise, and the winds of change are blowing strong as reconstruction appears to be on the horizon.

The big picture: After a failed move to Los Angeles, the Chargers followed a 12: 4 season with a 5: 11 win and have no real starting quarterback on the squad until 2020. So it’s time for the team to blow everything up and close Do a complete rebuild, or should the chargers sign Philip Rivers and hope it will be different next year?

Here we examine what the team expects and consider what to do.

Chargers free agents: The organization has several high profile players who want to enter the free market and they are associated with some important decisions.

Philip Rivers, quarterback: The 38-year-old veteran has had a brutal season in which he has thrown 20 interceptions and has been instrumental in losing many of his games. The Chargers wouldn’t commit to bringing him back in 2020, and Rivers himself seems to have resigned himself to the fact that he may have to sign somewhere else.

Melvin Gordon runs back: This earlier choice in the first round was rejected by the organization last summer when he announced a long-term contract extension. The real truth is that while Gordon is a very good runaway with a nose for the end zone, he plays a replaceable role, like most who play his position.

Adrian Phillips, Security: A backup security officer who is very good for the chargers, is a special team ace and has an all-pro label to prove it.

Hunter Henry, tight end: If Henry is healthy, he’s one of the best NFL players to get tight ends. Unfortunately, injuries have shaped his career so far.

Austin Ekeler runs back: Ekeler is a restricted free agent, so the Chargers should have no trouble signing him again. He is one of the best setbacks with double threats in the league and is a breeze.

These five free agents have started all games and have played major roles for the Chargers in recent years. The rivers have probably disappeared and Gordon will almost certainly be testing the free market. The franchise would be wise to just keep going from both.

Phillips, Henry and Ekeler should be kept if the price is right. They are all young and should remain key players in the organization.

Chargers design situation: Los Angeles currently owns number 6 of the 2020 NFL Draft. It’s a somewhat precarious position for a team that could be dealing with a quarterback, as there are teams in front of the chargers that will surely do the same.

Here we look at the options that the chargers would have in the first round.

Trade up: It’s expensive to trade for a quarterback, but if other teams have succeeded, they have the option of doing a Super Bowl push almost immediately.

In this sense, it seems to be a very risky undertaking to trade so high because the bidder wars will drive the price to absurd levels. The chargers are reportedly in love with Burrow long before the season ends. And if they are sold entirely by him, it may be worth venturing into this big game of chance.

Satisfy yourself with another QB: The perceived gap between Burrow, Tagovailoa and the rest of the pack this year is huge. However, we’ve seen percussion hammer smashed perceptions far too often in the NFL for the other quarterbacks to fail.

If the chargers stay in 6th place overall, they can consider choosing a quarterback:

Justin Herbert, Oregon: A player we recently mocked for the Chargers. Herbert has elite talent and athletics. He is still very raw and needs a lot of coaching, but if he has time to develop, he could have a Josh Allen-like influence.

Jacob Eason, Washington: The Draftnik community is divided over what Eason could do as a professional. He has the arm to be successful, but he has never managed to shine consistently at college level.

Jordan Love, Utah State: Love is a player who has been addressed by the NFL drafters throughout the last college season. He is a dark horse that could make great strides during the pre-draft process.

Stay with rivers: If the chargers believe that Rivers’ campaign in 2019 was a deviation, they could very well get him back and reload the list for a playoff run in 2020.

Here are a few players to choose from if they are:

Isaiah Simmons, linebacker, Clemson: This young star shone in his defeat when Clemson faced LSU in the national championship game. An athletic miracle, he flies to the ball and has the ability to cover at the NFL level.

Derrick Brown, Defensive Tackle, Auburn: Brown, a dominant, tall man inside, would support an inner line that earned almost 113 rushes and 15 rush points per game.

Jerry Jeudy, broad receiver, Alabama: If the chargers bring rivers back, they will have to give him more weapons to attack. There is no more dangerous playmaker this year than Jeudy, who is a monster after catching.

There are obviously a lot of options for the chargers in the design, and there is more than one lap to make impact movements. However, since we are debating whether it is time to blow everything up and start over, it is the first choice that deserves attention.

But what if you don’t choose Rivers and choose the free agency for your quarterback instead?

Contact another veteran: There has been widespread speculation and reports that Tom Brady could leave the New England Patriots and sign with the Chargers as a freelance agency.

However, there is some risk associated with this idea.

Brady seemed physically in decline for most of the 2019 season.

He will turn 43 when the 2020 season begins.

When the chargers are debating between Rivers and Brady, Rivers honestly don’t have to go. The two veterans both have the ability to pressurize large throws and perform profitably. But both are retreating at this point in their careers.

Other quarterbacks that could potentially be targets are Ryan Tannehill, Teddy Bridgewater, Jameis Winston, Eli Manning and Marcus Mariota. But most of these people have either had problems in the recent past, have faced a downturn, or are simply a big risk from sales.

In summary: The chargers obviously have a lot of big decisions to make. You’ve already decided to stay with coach Anthony Lynn, who did a fantastic job in his first two seasons before clashes broke out last year.

It’s easy to say goodbye to Rivers and Gordon, but the decision to start with a rookie quarterback doesn’t seem to go well with the overall talent on the team’s squad – especially on the defensive side of the ball.

The bottom line: Given that the Chargers have an elite defense talent, they can sign up their best free agents again without really straining the salary cap, and play in the wild AFC West where anything can happen doesn’t seem to happen by chance to be the best option.

Rivers are a mystery. He was outstanding in both his seasons before the surge in sales that defined his campaign for 2019 started. But the truth is, if the chargers are considering remodeling, it may be better to wait another season when Trevor Lawrence is involved. If Rivers gets bad next season, the chargers may be in even better shape to get what they need in a year.

In the end, the chargers will likely have to burn everything down and start over. But this postseason may not be the right time for it.