Is it real? Nagpur gets its first Pani Puri machine with ‘flavored’ water

The machine in Nagpur is run by shop owner Shamal Anasane, who came up with the idea during his visit to Ahmedabad.



Representative photo (Credit: Flickr)

Although you may have heard of an ice cream or snack vending machine, but hearing a pani puri vending machine can become a bit unusual.

However, it has now become reality.

Nagpur received its first automated pani puri machine, recently installed on Nagpur Chaupati, CurlyTales reported.

Pani puri, one of the most beloved street foods in India, is known by various names throughout the country. In Delhi, for example, it is golgappa, while in Kolkata it is puchka.

Nagpur is not the first city to receive such a vending machine. Ahmedabad and Bengaluru already have their own pani puri machines.

In Nagpur, pani puris can be enjoyed from the vending machine at Mehadiya Square in Dhantoli, near Yashwant Stadium.

A single plate costs Rs 20 and the store remains open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The machine has 6 nozzles. With each mouthpiece you can choose from 3 flavors – sweet, medium or spicy water. You can also have one, or you can even mix two flavors.

