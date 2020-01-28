Is it just me or has book criticism been incredibly sharp lately?

Picture: Getty

Nowadays everyone recommends books, but it’s unclear how many people actually read them.

Celebrities like Reese Witherspoon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Emma Roberts can now stylishly start their own book clubs in the shadow of Oprah, whose recommendations still have an impact. Influencers filigree photograph beautiful books to add to their Instagram feeds, and the color-coded bookshelf is a status symbol. Many contemporary mainstream books usually limit themselves to fluffy buzzfeed lists with delicious summer readings, into which a few sentences of a deferred plot summary are inserted at each point.

But we are in a golden age of book criticism, in which not only bad books are held to account, but also the personalities of over hyped writers and the creeping villages of commentators and fans that gather around them. Where Jill Solloway’s memoirs for mushy fanfares might have been published, critics like Andrea Long Chu offer a necessary corrective. “As a book about patriarchy craving, power, or overthrow, it’s incompetent, defensive, and surprisingly unsuspecting,” she opens her review before telling you that it’s not even worth buying at an airport. “This is a boring, needy book,” Parul Sehgal wrote openly in her review of Kristen Roupenian’s debut collection, the author of New York’s viral story “Cat Person.”

The press cycle for Lauren Duca’s book revealed take-out after take-out, revealing that the teen Vogue columnist’s one-off appearance on the Tucker Carlson show and an enthusiastic Twitter fan base were all she had as an author and writer for her self-proclaimed revolutionary , “There are many public figures who say that writing is their job, but their ideas speak for their quantity rather than their quality,” Haley Mlotek wrote for The Nation. “It’s a long way to say that they have a lot of Twitter followers.”

But the book press as a whole has also become increasingly dramatic, between reports of YA novels that have been deleted due to reader complaints about the chaotic breakdown of the Romance Writers of America organization. Book themes call on authors to make huge mistakes in verifying facts, and authors call on critics to do so. Jeanine Cummins, the white author of the American Dirt Oprah book club, has canceled several book appointments after widespread criticism of the lazy, stereotypical portrayal of a mother and son fleeing Mexico to America. “It is clear that we need to have a different kind of conversation about American Dirt and we welcome all thoughts and opinions in our community,” Oprah wrote in response to the controversy.

Warm and blurry book covers seem to have finally appeared, and there are deliciously written ax jobs.