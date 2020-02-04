Is Deepika Padukone’s style not influenced by Ranveer Singh?

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the most elegant couples in Bollywood. Despite being completely elegant in their own respect, both Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have always had a distinctive sense of style. While Ranveer Singh is famous for his peculiar sense of style and the ease of carrying what any other male actor could not even imagine, Deepika Padukone keeps him elegant and comfortable. It is seen mainly in classic hairstyles and solid colors, maintaining its strong and uncomplicated statement. In fact, he mentioned in one of his interviews that he didn’t like Ranveer Singh’s sense of style.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh kill in neon green

However, the last year has seen an evolution in Deepika Padukone’s fashion options.

Now he has begun to experiment with extravagant looks and neon colors. Many people equated this change in Deepika Padukone’s fashion elections with Ranveer Singh’s influence on Deepika Padukone’s personality and choices.

Deepika Padukone’s stylist Shaleena Nathani recently clarified this misconception. According to her, Deepika Padukone wanted to experiment with something new. Also, since neon colors have become the new fashion, Deepika Padukone’s stylist wanted to include that in Deepika Padukone’s wardrobe. According to Shaleena Nathani, Deepika Padukone has never flatly said no to any outfit unless it seems like a complete disaster and, in that case, the decision is unanimous.

Speaking of the contemporary look of Deepika Padukone for Chhapaak promotions, Shaleena Nathani said the idea was to promote the film as Deepika Padukone herself. I wanted Deepika Padukone to stay true to who she was.

Deepika Padukone was last seen in Meghan Gulzar’s movie, Chhapaak, where she rehearsed the role of an acid victim, Malti. The story was based on the real-life person Laxmi Agerwala, who is an activist and victim of the acid. Chhapaak was also Deepika Padukone’s first film as a producer. Although the film did not work very well at the box office, the performance and choice of Deepika Padukone’s theme was appreciated. Like Padmavat, Chhapaak also received threats and boycotts from extremists for Deepika Padukone’s stance on JNU protests.

