Is Congress attacking the Samajwadi party to position itself as the main opposition party in UP?

Lucknow: During the Lok Sabha elections of 2019, the then chief of chief Rahul Gandhi had made it clear that he wants the convention to be strengthened in Uttar Pradesh, where the party started, and to live that reality, Priyanka Gandhi was charged bring. Since then, the general secretary of the Eastern UP congress and incharge, Priyanka, has made numerous visits to the state, directly or indirectly attacking the BJP-led government of Yogi Adityanath.

However, it now appears that the party will not spare its former ally Samajwadi either. Is this a calculated move? Perhaps.

Sources in the convention party have told News18 that following a recent Twitter attack on BSP Chief Mayawati by Priyanka, it has made it clear to its leaders that it will not offer a friendly face to a political party in the state. Incidents of police violence against anti-CAA protesters in Azamgarh, the parliamentary constituency of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, also gave the great old party the most recent opportunity to attack the Samajwadi party.

After some people were injured in the anti-CAA protest eruption between the protesters and the local police, congressmen had littered Azamgarh with “Missing” posters from Akhilesh Yadav and also disputed his silence about the police action against the anti-CAA protesters. Shortly after the poster war, Secretary-General Priyanka Gandhi announced that she would visit Azamgarh. On Wednesday, she met the wounded in the police action in Bilariyaganj area of ​​Azamgarh.

Priyanka’s visit comes in the face of the Samajwadi party leader who is not yet visiting his constituency. This was enough for Congress to spread a message to people from Azamgarh, sources said, although Akhilesh has formed a commission to investigate the case and condemned the police action against the demonstrators.

During Priyanka’s visit to the injured anti-CAA demonstrators in Azamgarh, few women complained that a local SP MLA was hand in glove with the police. They claimed that the legislator was with the police to take action against the demonstrators.

If conference sources are believable, leadership has made one thing clear to its employees: attack SP as much as possible. After the poll formula Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav had failed in the 2017 State Assembly Elections, the big old party now appears to be in no mood to spare someone.

History suggests that since the rise of SP and BSP, the chart of Congress in the state had fallen. Although BJP had also affected Congress’s voting system, much of it had been eroded after the rise of SP and BSP in the state. The election figures before and after the establishment of the Samajwadi party also bear witness to this fact.

In the 1991 elections, Congress fought 413 of the 425 seats of undivided UP. It received 17.59 percent of the vote, while the Janata Dal (Samajwadi party formed after the break-away in 1992) received 21 percent and the BSP only 10.26 percent. As the Samajwadi party grew stronger, the convention became weaker. Even in the mid-term elections in 1993, the share of the vote fell from 17 to 15 percent.

In the 2002 elections, the vote share of the congress was reduced to only 8.99 percent, while the SP rose to 26.27 percent and the BSP to 23.19 percent. Since then, the congress has been holding on to around 10 percent of the votes. The congress became weak in UP after 1990, but until Uttarakhand became a separate state, the votes received from there retained a respectable vote for the party.

The problem of fighting with SP and BSP together with BJP was raised by some prominent conference leaders last year. The issue was raised by senior congress leader Nirmal Khattri and PL Punia. It now appears that the newly assembled UPCC team by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is all set to advance the agenda to position itself as the main opposition party before the state election in 2022.

