LOS ANGELES – haunted by critics. Mocked by the audience. The film adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s classic Broadway show catsThe fourth longest show in Broadway history is well on its way to becoming one of the biggest disappointments at the box office this season.

Why are the shows in a theater in downtown Los Angeles sold out? In fact, the theater has been ranked in the top 10 highest grossing in the nation with its screenings.

Regardless of what many call mistakes, the film attracts certain types of moviegoers. Enter Alamo Drafthouse’s DTLA, which hosts a series of “rowdy” cat shows for those looking for a movie to fall in love with.

RELATED l Alamo Drafthouse opens in Downtown LA

Hannah Miller is one of the moderators, whose job it is to present the film, entertain the crowd and set the basic rules for the brawl.

“This film is perfect for interactive screening because there is almost a guttural response to it. It is so bad / good that people want boo. They want to scream things, ”said Miller.

This is exactly what is promoted in the film.

Roommates, Sean and Hailey are fans of films like The room and The Rocky Horror Picture Showthat have also become interactive cult cult favorites over the years. Rocky Horror weekly midnight screenings still take place in many cities, where the audience takes part in the screen action.

“Yes, I love the interactive experience,” said Hailey. “I love to really be part of this group and to see the film together. When you come up with new ideas, you often improvise, and it’s just fun to be together in this experience. “

“If the rate at which we sell these rowdy screenings means anything,” said Miller, “it means that people have had a very significant response to this film.”