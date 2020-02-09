Is Bruins top trading target Chris Kreider off the market?

The Boston Bruins were keen to add Chris Kreider just before the deadline, but it now looks like he could sign and stay in New York.

NBC Sports Boston’s Joe Haggerty reports that Chris Kreider and his representative have met GM Jeff Gorton of the New York Rangers in the past few days, which means that the Boston Bruins’ persecution may not work.

Much has been said that Kreider is from Massachusetts and sees trading in the Boston Bruins as a kind of homecoming, but it seems he has other ideas. The rangers are on a reconstruction timeline and it sounds like he wants to stay part of it.

Given the reconstruction of the Rangers, that was always a stumbling block. You would probably seek significant perspective and get at least one draft pick in return. Even though the current window of the Boston Bruins is closed, adding Kreider may not be as valuable.

Maybe there is still a trade in chalk. There is likely to be a certain amount of restriction on a gentleman’s approval to redeploy a player as soon as he has a free hand in the summer. But when I’m the Rangers, I make a pact and still negotiate it.

Why not win short-term assets for a player who adds value to your team, but not for a play-off race? Losing a few extra games because he was canceled would not be the end of the world for New York.

You would think that there are measures to prevent such a deal, but if not, make this deal nine times out of ten. This is the only way Kreider may wear the colors of Boston Bruins.

You have to imagine that if Kreider actually succeeds in signing a new deal in New York, Kreider will not be a sign and not a trade, but will remain.

This raises some problems as to where the Boston Bruins are looking for a winger, but it gets them off the hook that they need to figure out how Kreider’s cap hits fit in their limited cap space.

At this point, all eyes are on Josh Anderson in Columbus, Tyler Toffoli in Los Angeles, Kyle Palmieri in New Jersey and Ondrej Kase in Anaheim. You have to end up with the Boston Bruins.

Between the cap hit, the fact that it naturally plays on the left rather than the right (the position we want to upgrade to) and the expensive cost of buying a lease, I think its negotiations in New York are actually getting the Boston Bruins off the hook.

Perhaps the best thing is to let this ship sail and focus on the other names we are associated with. Maybe we already have an option there internally.