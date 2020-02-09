Is Ayushmann Khurrana the new Akshay Kumar? The similarities between the two superstars

This does not suggest that Akshay Kumar’s career is coming to an end. Away from there! But I see amazing similarities in the career paths of the two AKs, Ayushmann Khurrana and Akshay Kumar. To begin with, both had the optimal number of visits in 2019: Akshay led with four, Ayushmann followed with three. But apart from the box office, there are more than casual coincidences in the personalities of the two stars, and since I know both quite well, I can attest to the similarities.

Both are family-oriented northern Indians, the Punjabis to be more specific, with a great affinity with reality at ground level. Neither will fit the cast of the typical Bollywood superstar, not the way they behave, even if they are. Superstars, I mean. Looking at their family lives too, I see a strange resemblance. Both are married to intelligent and highly articulated women who are independent personalities of their superstar status. Ayushmann’s best half, Tahira, is about to embark on a career as a filmmaker. Twinkle, Akshay’s wife, is a unique (reluctant) actress and author, columnist and mother of two full-time children.

Ayushmann Khurrana with his wife Tahira Kashyap Khurrana and their children Virajveer and Varushka

… .Tahira and Ayushman are also proud parents of two bright children, a son and a daughter whom they want to keep out of the spotlight as much as possible. Akshay’s son wants to be a chef. Ayushmann’s son is too young to know what he wants in life. Now that I think about it, even Ayushmann didn’t know what he wanted from his career. He confessed to me during one of our conversations that the image of the working class hero happened involuntarily. He was just making the movies that were offered.

Akshay didn’t plan his career either. Initially he accepted everything that crossed his path. Until Suneel Darshan’s Jaanwar, Akshay’s career was quite directionless. This, Ayushmann would never do. If the time came, I would avoid making mistakes like Saugandh, Deedaar and Mr. Bond from the initial part of Akshay’s career. Today is Akshay, yaane ke Ayushmann is a much safer soul, safe in its space and without fear of letting it go for a while. After three hits in 2019 and three more ready for launch, he took three months off to be with his wife and family.

Otherwise, he joked, his children would no longer recognize him. That brings me to another similarity between the two Punjabi superstars. Both have a sense of humor. And yes, they both like to sing, although one does much better than the other.

And reversing the procedure of the role model here is an interesting titbit that says … I’m sorry, it links Ayushman with Akshay. In his first film, Vicky Donor Ayushman legitimized the use of the word “sperm” in Hindi cinema. In his last film, Good Newwz Akshay uses the word “sperm” as if he were going out of style.

Someone should throw the two AKs together. And the third AK, Anil Kapoor, can play his dad. Oh, it won’t! Okay, Anil can play the eldest of the three AK brothers.

Is that AK, I mean well?