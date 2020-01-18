Ariana Grande at Mac Miller was not only one of our favorite former couples but also a match made in the musical sky before the rapper’s impending passing in September 2018. The pair first joined the force on Ari’s track, 2013 , the Way, and teamed up again in 2016 with Miller’s hit, My Favorite Part, to name a few.

Now, all the fans but the two are convinced to do it again on Mac’s posthumous album Circles. The record, released Friday, appears to feature uncredited voices from the 7 Rings songstress on one of its tracks!

For those who may not know, Miller’s latest was made as a companion album to his 2018 project titled Swimming, which the rapper was working on at the time of his death.

In the new song called I Can See, many listeners think they have heard Grande’s unique voice harmonize in the background and immediately share their reactions to Twitter.

First, listen to the clip (below) so you can hear it for yourself:

A very soft, familiar acoustic sound is heard harmoniously as the actor, born Malcolm McCormick raps:

“Yes, don’t tell me to stop / Let me go ’till I can’t / Life is a fantasy until you wake up in shock / Hittin’ the ground, I’m hittin ‘the ground, I fall from the top / You don’t expect to be dropped, so hold on, but / That’s the only way it’s going to be, your God isn’t waiting for anyone / And when you know that, it keeps you on your toes / You’re on right now, but look where you came from. “

Ariana and Mac’s family did not discuss the speculation, but as we mentioned earlier, people are convinced that angelic vocals belong to the Thank U, Next crooner.

Here’s what seems to be the general consensus:

TBH, we are in agreement!

Aside from actually sounding like Ari, the singer also shook the flames of speculation with some suspicious timed tweets he wrote the day before the album dropped.

See what it means here:

I love adding more damage than anyone would ever notice or hear without being asked or needed

– Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) January 16, 2020

like unless someone pulled me out of the booth I wouldn’t stop adding things. someone came to get me.

– Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) January 16, 2020

We know his album Sweetener is full of left-wing voices – but does it happen that he expresses his love for harmonies so far? We don’t think so.

