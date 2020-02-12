Is Andre Drummond what the Cleveland Cavaliers need?

Via httpcavsnation.com (photo credit: clutchpoints.com)

The last trade on Thursday was Andre Drummond’s on the way to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Just minutes before the end, the Pistons and Cavaliers processed the deal that sent Drummond to Ohio for a second round of voting and two expiring contracts (Knight, Henson).

Cleveland desperately needed a veteran acquisition to drive reconstruction without losing large assets. But is it the right deal for John Belein’s team?

The value on the floor

The cavaliers occupy 20th place in the rebounds with 44 per game. That number will increase as Drummond is one of the best in the NBA when it comes to rebounding the ball, but her biggest problem is defending her.

Cleveland is the fourth-worst team in terms of opponent points per game and the second-worst in terms of defensive rating. In addition, Drummond is not a “notorious” elite paint protection. In particular, he allows his opponents to shoot a respectable 49% despite his 1.7 blocks per game.

In addition, Drummond’s main weakness is that it misses its focus in many defensive games. These mistakes were evident this season when the Detroit Pistons scored 110.9 points per 100 possessions when Drummond was on the ground.

On the other hand, little changed when Drummond deviated from the floor as Detroit conceded 110.3 points per 100 possessions. Pistons had a net score of minus 3.6 with Drummond in their five-man squad, with the All-Star Center being offensively inefficient.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-vWx11mjftQ (/ embed)

Colin Sexton and Darius Garland

The young core of Garland and Sexton is quite productive in the offensive area. The beginning guard duo of Garland and Sexton produces approximately 1,057 per possession with a poor net score of minus 11.6 when both are on the floor.

Your offensive production is good, but the defensive woes are really bad. Your opponents are an average of 50% on FG%, while shooting 37% from the bow against Garland and Sexton.

The “small” guard duo cannot prevent anyone from defending themselves with other teams that take advantage of their size disadvantage and lack of experience at the NBA level.

The off-the-floor value

We’ll surely need more games to see if Drummond can change the Cavaliers for the better when he played his first game against the rival Los Angeles Clippers.

The Cavs seem to see Drummond as an important piece of their near future that fits perfectly with Kevin Love and the need for a defensive upgrade.

The ex-Pistons Center has a player option worth around $ 28.7 million this summer in a not-so-large free agent market where most teams don’t have enough room to offer gamers generous deals submit to.

Andre Drummond will likely stay in Cleveland at least for the next season and the Cavaliers will have to take advantage of his presence. With Drummond, the Cavs have created a veteran core that helps young players understand the game faster. As a result, the front office will clearly see what they are young at Colin Sexton, Darius Garland and Kevin Porter jr. To have.