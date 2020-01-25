Aishwarya Rai Bachhan fans speculate if she’s pregnant for the second time, all because of Abhishek Bachchan’s tweet, which has a surprising announcement for fans!

Abhishek recently tweeted, “Hey, boys! Surprise everyone. Stay tuned !! “Netizens began to speculate about various options, including Aishwarya’s pregnancy.

Is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan pregnant? Recent Tweet Abhishek Bachchana has been speculating fans

Commenting on Abhishek’s post, “2. another commented: “Sibling for his daughter?” Another user wrote, “Another young junior Bachchan on the road?”

Not only Aish’s pregnancy, Netizens also came up with strange speculation responding to Abhishek’s tweet.

While one fan guessed he could talk about “Dhoom 5”, another thought the actor was planning to leave Bollywood’s career. Another, but guessed, talked about Amazon Prime’s Season 2 “Breathe”, while another user felt that Abhishek was likely to come up with the sequel to his debut film, “Refugees.”

At the top of the strange speculation is a user who commented: “Are you going to host the next KBC season on @SonyTV instead of your father @SrBachchan? By the way, how is his health now? “

When it comes to work, Abhishek Bachchan has just started filming for his next film “Bob Biswas” in Calcutta.

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!