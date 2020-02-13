Irrfan star ‘Angrezi Medium’ is a heartwarming story about the dreams of the father-daughter duo

After the producers of the franchise conquered the hearts with the comedy drama ‘Hindi Medium’, they dropped an entertaining trailer for their next episode ‘Angrezi Medium’ on Thursday.

The trailer tells a heartwarming story of the father-daughter duo living in Rajasthan, portrayed by Irrfan Khan and debutante Radhika Madan.

The film highlights the obsession of people from small towns to settle abroad.

The trailer begins with Madan leaving school and sharing her childhood dream of continuing her studies in London with her father, which was written by Khan.

Khan is initially determined not to allow her daughter to continue her studies in London, but eventually gives up his love for her.

The trailer then unfolds a new search in which Khan struggles to land his daughter at a prestigious university abroad, but continues to struggle for financial reasons.

The actors Deepak Dobriyal and Kareena Kapoor also play a key role in the film.

While Kareena plays a cop in the film, Dobriyal and Manu Rishi play Irrfan’s brother and cousin, respectively. The film also plays Dimple Kapadia.