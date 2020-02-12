Irrfan Khan shares emotional message before the launch of the Angrezi Medium trailer

In March 2018, Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumor and went to London shortly thereafter to undergo treatment. Although his absence was felt a lot in Bollywood, he returned a year later to complete a film that is very close to his heart. As the Angrezi Medium trailer leaves tomorrow, an emotional Irrfan expressed a sincere message for his fans. Shared by Maddock Films, the clip shows different images of the movie while Irrfan talks about life in the background. “Hello, brothers and sisters,” Irrfan began the voiceover in Hindi. “I am with you and not with you. This movie, Angrezi Medium, is very special to me. ”

He continued: “I wish I could have promoted this movie with the same love with which we made it. But I have some unwanted guests in my body that I have to interact with. Whatever is happening, I will keep you informed about it. “Sharing the popular saying” When life gives you lemons, you make lemonade, “Irrfan wished it were that easy.

He added: “It feels good to listen and say, but when life really gives you lemons, making lemonade is really difficult.” At all times, the images of the film are reproduced on Irrfan’s voice. We see his castmates, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan and Ranveer Shorey chatting with each other on set. Irrfan went on to say: “You have no choice but to remain positive. If you are able to make lemonade in such situations it is entirely up to you. We have made this film with the same kind of positivity. I hope this film is able to make you learn, laugh, cry and laugh again to the same extent. ” He concluded: “Enjoy the trailer, be nice to others and enjoy the movie. And yes, wait for me.

