Mike Bloomberg did not participate in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination until the end of November 2019. He does not accept donations. He has not set foot in Iowa or New Hampshire and has not appeared in any of the Democratic debates. However, in the national polls, Bloomberg is now in fourth place, ahead of Pete Buttigieg, Andrew Yang and Amy Klobuchar.

Bloomberg devised a strategy that many experts mocked when he first announced. He said he would ignore the first primary states and concentrate heavily on March 3, Super Tuesday states, promising to spend many of his billions to do so.

Download the new Independent Premium application

Share the full story, not just the headlines

download now

The billionaire businessman and former mayor of New York City is one of two billionaires Democrats [Tom Steyer is the other] who entered the race late after having doubts about how the main candidates were carrying out their campaigns. Instead of accepting Bloomberg’s advice, other candidates said, “Shut up and send me your money,” which prompted him to launch his own campaign instead of choosing to use his money as he sees fit.

The candidate, who only ran for just over two months, has not spent much. According to the news organization that bears his name, Bloomberg has so far spent almost a quarter of a billion dollars in that period. That’s $ 209.3 million in television broadcast, $ 13.7 million in cable, $ 1.1 million in radio and $ 27.2 million in digital advertising. According to the New York TimesBloomberg will spend $ 10 million for a 60-second spot in the next Super Bowl.

It is easy to find articles and videos of people who expose the notion that money matters little in politics, despite the large sums spent on political careers, particularly in presidential contests. That is probably true in a level playing field, but it is not elementary to argue that money is an equalizer when it is not equal.

Donald Trump benefited from what people estimate was more than $ 5 billion in free advertising in 2015 and 2016 due to increased media coverage of his campaign. He undoubtedly helped Trump against well-funded candidates like Jeb Bush, Scott Walker and Rick Perry during the Republican Party’s primary campaign.

Michael Bloomberg enjoys a similar advantage, but the resources come from his wallet, giving him full control. With a net worth of almost $ 60 billion, throwing a billion into a presidential campaign will not affect so much. Of course, Bloomberg has to win primary races and caucuses, and despite the national polls, that could prove difficult, especially if a candidate like Joe Biden comes out the door with some early victories. But with Bloomberg very focused on contests for March 3, he still has time to see what kind of raids he can make by spending more of his money.

Bloomberg also manages to escape the scrutiny of his history as mayor and the ideas he brings to the table for the presidential race. The rules for Democratic debates depend on candidates reaching a particular amount of individual and unique donations. Bloomberg does not accept donations, so unless there is a change in the rules, you will not see a stage of debate.

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, in a recent appearance on MSNBC Good morning Joe, argued Bloomberg should have access to the stages of debate in order to face the other candidates instead of covering the waves. There is some irony in Bloomberg that benefits from not reaching the stage of debate, but Klobuchar makes a valid point.

left

Created with Sketch.

Right

Created with Sketch.

1/25 Bernie Sanders

The Vermont senator launched a second candidacy for president after losing to Hilary Clinton in the 2016 Democratic primary. He is running on a similar platform of democratic socialist reform.

Getty

2/25 Joe Biden

The former vice president recently faced scrutiny for inappropriately touching women, but was thought to deal well with criticism and has since maintained a leading status in national polls.

EPA

03/25 Elizabeth Warren

The Massachusetts senator is a progressive Democrat and a great defender of the regulation of Wall Street.

Reuters

4/25 ABANDONED: Bill De Blasio

The mayor of New York announced his offer on May 16, 2019. He emerged in 2013 as a prominent voice on the left wing of his party, but struggled to build a national profile and suffered a series of political setbacks in his time as mayor.

AFP / Getty

25/5 Pete Buttigieg

The Indiana centrist mayor and war veteran would be the first openly LGBT + president in the history of the United States.

Getty

06/25 Michael Bloomberg

Michael Bloomberg, a late addition to the 2020 race, announced his candidacy after months of speculation in November. He launched a massive advertising purchase campaign and issued an apology for the controversial “stop and search” program that negatively impacted minority communities in New York City when he was mayor.

fake images

25/7 ABANDONED: Beto O’Rourke

The former Texas congressman formally launched his candidacy for president in March. He ran on a progressive platform, stating that the United States is driven by “big differences in opportunities and results.”

AP

08/25 Steve Bullock

The governor of Montana announced his offer on May 14. He said: “We need to defeat Donald Trump in 2020 and defeat the corrupt system that allows campaign money to choke people’s voices, so that we can finally fulfill the promise of a fair shot for everyone.” He also highlighted the fact that he won the governor’s seat in a red [Republican] state

Reuters

09/25 DROPPED: Cory Booker

The New Jersey Senator has focused on restoring kindness and courtesy in American politics throughout his campaign, although he has failed to guarantee the same level of support and fundraising as other senators who ran for the White House in 2020

Getty

10/25 OUT: Wayne Messam

The mayor of the city of Miramar in the Miami metropolitan area, Wayne Messam, said he intended to run on a progressive platform against the “broken” federal government. He is in favor of arms regulations and was a signatory to a letter of some 400 mayors condemning the withdrawal of President Trump from the Paris Climate Agreement

Vice News

11/25 dropped: Kirsten Gillibrand

The New York senator formally announced her presidential candidacy in January, saying that “medical care should be a right, not a privilege”

Getty

12/25 ABANDONED: Kamala Harris

The former California attorney general was introduced to the national stage during the testimony of Jeff Sessions. She has backed Medicare for everyone and has proposed a significant tax credit for the middle class

AFP / Getty

13/25 John Delaney

The Maryland congressman was the first to launch his presidential candidacy, making the announcement in 2017

AP

14/25 Tulsi Gabbard

The Hawaiian congresswoman announced her candidacy in January, but has faced difficult questions about her previous comments on LGBT + rights and her position on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad

Getty

15/25 Andrew Yang

The businessman announced his presidential candidacy promising that he would introduce a universal basic income of $ 1,000 per month to all Americans over 18.

Getty

16/25 DROPPED: Julián Castro

The former mayor of San Antonio announced his candidacy in January and said his career has a “special meaning” for the Latino community in the United States.

Getty

17/25 DROPPED: Marianne Williamson

The author and spiritual advisor has announced her intention to run for president. He had previously run for Congress as an independent in 2014, but was unsuccessful.

Getty

18/25 DROPPED: Eric Swalwell

One of the youngest candidates, Swalwell has served on multiple committees in the House of Representatives. He intended to make arms control central to his campaign, but he withdrew after his team said it was clear that there was no road to victory.

Getty

19/25 DROPPED: Seth Moulton

Massachusetts Congressman, Moulton is a former American soldier who is best known for trying to prevent Nancy Pelosi from becoming a Speaker of the House. He retired from the race after not voting well in key states

Getty

20/25 Amy Klobuchar

Klobuchar is a Minnesota senator who received praise for her contribution to the audiences of Brett Kavanaugh.

Getty

21/25 DROPPED: Jay Inslee

Inslee has been governor of Washington since 2013. His bet focused on climate change.

AFP / Getty

22/25 DROPPED: John Hickenlooper

The former Colorado governor had the goal of selling himself as an effective leader who was willing to compromise, but failed to splash the national stage.

Getty

23/25 DROPPED: Tim Ryan

The Ohio representative, Tim Ryan, conducted a campaign that depended on his working class roots, although his message did not seem to resonate among voters.

Getty

24/25 Deval Patrick

The former Massachusetts governor launched a candidacy at the end of 2020 and received very little reception. With only a few months until the first voters go to the polls, the former governor is running as a centrist and believes he can join the various voting blocks of the party.

STAN HONDA / AFP / Getty Images

25/25 Tom Steyer

Billionaire presidential Democratic nominee and philanthropist Tom Steyer has long been a Democratic donor

AFP through Getty Images

1/25 Bernie Sanders

The Vermont senator launched a second candidacy for president after losing to Hilary Clinton in the 2016 Democratic primary. He is running on a similar platform of democratic socialist reform.

Getty

2/25 Joe Biden

The former vice president recently faced scrutiny for inappropriately touching women, but was thought to deal well with criticism and has since maintained a leading status in national polls.

EPA

03/25 Elizabeth Warren

The Massachusetts senator is a progressive Democrat and a great defender of the regulation of Wall Street.

Reuters

4/25 ABANDONED: Bill De Blasio

The mayor of New York announced his offer on May 16, 2019. He emerged in 2013 as a prominent voice on the left wing of his party, but struggled to build a national profile and suffered a series of political setbacks in his time as mayor.

AFP / Getty

25/5 Pete Buttigieg

The Indiana centrist mayor and war veteran would be the first openly LGBT + president in the history of the United States.

Getty

06/25 Michael Bloomberg

Michael Bloomberg, a late addition to the 2020 race, announced his candidacy after months of speculation in November. He launched a massive advertising purchase campaign and issued an apology for the controversial “stop and search” program that negatively impacted minority communities in New York City when he was mayor.

fake images

25/7 ABANDONED: Beto O’Rourke

The former Texas congressman formally launched his candidacy for president in March. He ran on a progressive platform, stating that the United States is driven by “big differences in opportunities and results.”

AP

08/25 Steve Bullock

The governor of Montana announced his offer on May 14. He said: “We need to defeat Donald Trump in 2020 and defeat the corrupt system that allows campaign money to choke people’s voices, so that we can finally fulfill the promise of a fair shot for everyone.” He also highlighted the fact that he won the governor’s seat in a red [Republican] state

Reuters

09/25 DROPPED: Cory Booker

The New Jersey Senator has focused on restoring kindness and courtesy in American politics throughout his campaign, although he has failed to guarantee the same level of support and fundraising as other senators who ran for the White House in 2020

Getty

10/25 OUT: Wayne Messam

The mayor of the city of Miramar in the Miami metropolitan area, Wayne Messam, said he intended to run on a progressive platform against the “broken” federal government. He is in favor of arms regulations and was a signatory to a letter of some 400 mayors condemning the withdrawal of President Trump from the Paris Climate Agreement

Vice News

11/25 dropped: Kirsten Gillibrand

The New York senator formally announced her presidential candidacy in January, saying that “medical care should be a right, not a privilege”

Getty

12/25 ABANDONED: Kamala Harris

The former California attorney general was introduced to the national stage during the testimony of Jeff Sessions. She has backed Medicare for everyone and has proposed a significant tax credit for the middle class

AFP / Getty

13/25 John Delaney

The Maryland congressman was the first to launch his presidential candidacy, making the announcement in 2017

AP

14/25 Tulsi Gabbard

The Hawaiian congresswoman announced her candidacy in January, but has faced difficult questions about her previous comments on LGBT + rights and her position on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad

Getty

15/25 Andrew Yang

The businessman announced his presidential candidacy promising that he would introduce a universal basic income of $ 1,000 per month to all Americans over 18.

Getty

16/25 DROPPED: Julián Castro

The former mayor of San Antonio announced his candidacy in January and said his career has a “special meaning” for the Latino community in the United States.

Getty

17/25 DROPPED: Marianne Williamson

The author and spiritual advisor has announced her intention to run for president. He had previously run for Congress as an independent in 2014, but was unsuccessful.

Getty

18/25 DROPPED: Eric Swalwell

One of the youngest candidates, Swalwell has served on multiple committees in the House of Representatives. He intended to make arms control central to his campaign, but he withdrew after his team said it was clear that there was no road to victory.

Getty

19/25 DROPPED: Seth Moulton

Massachusetts Congressman, Moulton is a former American soldier who is best known for trying to prevent Nancy Pelosi from becoming a Speaker of the House. He retired from the race after not voting well in key states

Getty

20/25 Amy Klobuchar

Klobuchar is a Minnesota senator who received praise for her contribution to the audiences of Brett Kavanaugh.

Getty

21/25 DROPPED: Jay Inslee

Inslee has been governor of Washington since 2013. His bet focused on climate change.

AFP / Getty

22/25 DROPPED: John Hickenlooper

The former Colorado governor had the goal of selling himself as an effective leader who was willing to compromise, but failed to splash the national stage.

Getty

23/25 DROPPED: Tim Ryan

The Ohio representative, Tim Ryan, conducted a campaign that depended on his working class roots, although his message did not seem to resonate among voters.

Getty

24/25 Deval Patrick

The former Massachusetts governor launched a candidacy at the end of 2020 and received very little reception. With only a few months until the first voters go to the polls, the former governor is running as a centrist and believes he can join the various voting blocks of the party.

STAN HONDA / AFP / Getty Images

25/25 Tom Steyer

Billionaire presidential Democratic nominee and philanthropist Tom Steyer has long been a Democratic donor

AFP through Getty Images

Bloomberg has a track record that includes “stop and search” in New York City, a controversial police policy he recently defended. He has also faced criticism for his penchant for “nanny statism,” including the prohibition of food donations to homeless shelters because the city could not determine its salt, fat and fiber content.

Bloomberg also has ideas about taxes, medical care, the environment and other notable issues that are not under the microscope, so maybe Senator Klobuchar is on something. Naturally, changing the rules for discussions at this point in the game would only cause more turmoil, particularly for candidates who have not qualified for recent contests.

But the intrigue behind the Bloomberg campaign remains. How far will you go to elementary school, especially if you do well in Super Tuesday? I don’t expect to see him leave him in the short term, especially if the money he is spending is still working for him.

.