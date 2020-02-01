“Iron Man” character spotted in the deleted scene “Avengers: Endgame”

A character from the very first Iron Man movie was spotted in a deleted scene from Avengers: Endgame with Professor Hulk.

The Infinity Saga box set was released in November, but thanks to this information, fans are still discovering new details about the MCU. This is largely because new deleted scenes were included in the Infinity Saga box set and one of Avengers: Endgame contains a character from the first Iron Man movie. Avengers: Endgame contained a lot of cameos of different characters that appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including Peggy Carter, Howard Stark and Alexander Pierce.

It turns out that a fan at Reddit noticed that Dum-E appears in the deleted scene with Professor Hulk. Dum-E has appeared in the Iron Man trilogy and Spider-Man: Homecoming. In the removed scene, Professor Hulk is in Stark / Avengers Tower, where Dum-E was during the events of the first Avengers movie. You can see a screenshot of the deleted scene from Avengers: Endgame with Iron Man’s Dum-E below.

Infinty Saga – Removed scene from endgame: professor Hulk and Dum-E in the Stark Lab of marvelstudios

What do you think of the demolished cameo? What is your favorite Iron Man movie? Let us know in the comments!

Here is the synopsis for Avengers: Endgame:

The serious state of affairs set in motion by Thanos, who has destroyed half of the universe and broken the Avengers, forces the remaining Avengers to make a final stand in Marvel Studios’ big conclusion for twenty-two films, “Avengers: Endgame”.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Benedict Wong, Jon Favreau, Bradley Cooper, Gwyneth Paltrow and Josh Brolin .

Avengers: Endgame is now available on Digital HD, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD.

Source: Reddit

Batmobile Concept Art reveals different views about the iconic Batman vehicle

After the brief appearance in last week’s episode, concept art for Titans’ Batmobile has been released and reveals different versions of Batman’s iconic vehicle.

The latest episode of Titans revealed a brief first glance at a new version of the Batmobile while Dick Grayson is in flashback in the Batcave. The final version of the Batmobile in the Titans universe seems to be inspired by Batman 89 and The Animated Series. Concept art has been released and the first designs were apparently inspired by many earlier versions of the Batmobile on various media. You can view the concept art below:

Do you like the appearance of the Batmobile in Titans? Which concept art version is your favorite? Leave your comment below!

The series continues this week with the episode entitled “Asylum” and you can read the official synopsis below!

When The Messenger (returning guest star REED BIRNEY) reveals that Rachel’s biological mother is alive and being held captive by the organization in a mysterious psychiatric institution, Rachel is determined to save her. But once inside, the Titans are confronted with their deepest vulnerabilities and fears.

Guestcast: Rachel Nichols as Angela, Reed Birney as The Messenger and Rachel Crawford as a doctor.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Richard “Dick” Grayson / Robin, Anna Diop as Koriand’r / Starfire, Teagan Croft as Rachel Roth / Raven and Ryan Potter as Garfield “Gar” Logan / Beast Boy.

Titans is now exclusively available at DC Universe.