Iron & Ale opens on February 17th at Lynchburg’s River Ridge Mall

LYNCHBURG, Virginia (WFXR) – A local brewery will expand to a second location in Lynchburg next week with the opening of its River Ridge Mall bistro.

A statement from the mall manager said Iron & Ale is on River Ridge near the Belk department store. In addition to cocktails, beer and draft wine, the restaurant will also be offering salads, sandwiches and children’s dishes from Monday, February 17th.

“We are very excited to bring such a popular local company to River Ridge,” said Louise Dudley, general manager of River Ridge. “It is important to support companies like Iron & Ale that are based in our community and that people know and love.”

The original Iron & Ale at 106 Cornerstone in Lynchburg remains open. Michael Serro, a partner of Iron & Ale, said community support had made the original Cornerstone location a success.

“We look forward to welcoming returning guests from our Cornerstone Street location, as well as those who may be new to us,” added another Iron & Ale partner, Wade Johnson.

Replicas of the new location show the Iron & Ale near the SeaQuest attraction near the renovated courtyard of the mall. The renovation is part of a multi-million dollar renovation project by mall owner Liberty University. The former Sears store was recently demolished to make way for new retail, including retail, restaurants, and entertainment. Plans call for the old Macys to be replaced as well.

A rendering of the new Iron & Ale at Lynchburg’s River Ridge Mall. The bistro will be open from February 17th. (Photo: Courtesy River Ridge Mall)

LAST STORIES:

With the WFXR News App, which is available on Apple and Android, you can transfer current news, weather reports and sporting events to your smartphone.