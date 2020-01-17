Met Eireann said it can snow in parts of Ulster today.

In its latest weather forecast, the weather service announced that it will be cold on Friday and there will be generally sunny sections and occasional showers.

These showers will mainly consist of rain or hail, but in the north there may be sleet or snowfall in parts of Ulster, although Met Eireann states that “any accumulation will be limited”.

Highest temperatures of only 4 to 7 degrees, with light to moderate west breeze, fresher on the north coast.

The mercury will sink tonight as it will be cold, calm, and clear, with a wide sharp to severe frost on icy stretches.

The forecasters said the lowest temperatures would largely drop to -3 or -4 degrees.

(Image: Getty Images / iStockphoto)

There will also be some fog later, mainly in the southwestern plateau.

On Saturday, frost and fog clear up for a dry, calm and mostly sunny day.

But it will be cold all day, and temperatures will only reach 3 to 7 degrees in the afternoon.

Saturday will be icy and frosty again, with temperatures falling largely to -3 or -4 degrees.

Eireann’s prospects for Sunday and early next week met as follows:

“Generally dry and calm with high boost pressure.

“However, it gets boring at the beginning of the week with some light rain.

“It is also less cold, frost and ice are limited to where the sky breaks at night.

“Fog and fog sometimes with weak winds.

“SUNDAY: A sharp to severe frost at the beginning of the day, but overall dry and sunny with only a light breeze. Highs of 4 to 9 degrees, the coldest in Ulster and Nord-Leinster.

“MONDAY: Frost clearing on Monday to achieve a mostly dry day with a mixture of clouds and sun magic, which is the brightest in the central plateau and the southeast. Less cold, with maximum values ​​of 7 to 10 degrees, with light to moderate southwest breezes.

“TUESDAY: A little frost further south to start the day. Every day a cloudy day with inconsistent outbreaks of rain, fog and local fog. Highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees with a slightly changing, mainly western breeze.”

