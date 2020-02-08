Irish voters frustrated by economics choose the next leader

DUBLIN – Irish voters choose their next prime minister in an election where frustration with economic austerity and a housing crisis have fueled the rise of Sinn Fein, still shunned by the country’s main political parties due to its ties with the Irish Republican army.

Voting stations are open on Saturday at 7 AM (7 AM GMT) and a national exit survey is expected to be released shortly after they close at 10 PM. The latest polls prior to the election showed Sinn Fein in a virtual dead heat with Fine Gael from Prime Minister Leo Varadkar and the opposition Fianna Fail, the two parties who have dominated Irish politics since independence.

Increasing support for Sinn Fein, who is committed to the reunification of Ireland, is threatening Ireland’s political balance, although it is unlikely that the party will form the next government because both Fine Gael and Fianna Fail refuse to work with it.

Sinn Fein is a major force in Northern Ireland, which is part of the United Kingdom, but has long been a small political player in the Republic, avoided by the larger parties because of its ties with the IRA. But the party’s left-wing proposals to deal with the Irish housing crisis and the cracking health care system strike a chord.

“I think there is a need for change,” said Noleen Kelly, 50, who works in the public sector outside of a Dublin polling station. “So I’m looking forward to seeing something positive.”

The two major parties, whose origins lie on either side of the 1920s Irish civil war, are fierce rivals, but have a broad center-right perspective. For decades, power has alternated between them.

But support for the two parties has fallen since the global financial crisis of 2008, which hit the debt-driven “Celtic Tiger” economy particularly hard. Ireland was pushed to the brink of bankruptcy and forced to seek a humiliating international rescue that was followed for years from austerity.

