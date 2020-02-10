Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, who comes from India, is in office after a bloody parliamentary election

Irish Prime Minister of Ireland, Leo Varadkar, was through a bloody general election when his liberal-conservative Fine Gael party came under pressure in the face of an unprecedented upswing in the fate of the nationalist Sinn Fein party.

When poll results came in overnight on Sunday, Varadkar’s party with Sinn Fein at the top was pushed into third place, followed by the conservative Fianna Fail in second place.

Given the process of forming a government, which has been described as one of the country’s most extraordinary election results, Varadkar has ruled out an alliance with Sinn Fein (historically linked to the Irish Republican Army) (IRA) and is dedicated to the reunification of Ireland.

The final results of the weekend election are still counting, but with all initial preferences, Sinn Fein has 24.5 percent compared to 22.2 percent for Fianna Fail and 20.9 percent for Fine Gael.

“Nobody can be forced into some sort of forced marriage or coalition,” said Varadkar, who took over as Irish prime minister in 2017.

“To form a common government, you have to have roughly the same views about the courts and the criminal justice system, about how business and society should be run and how democracy should work. That makes my Fine Gael party incompatible with meaning Fine, “he said.

Varadkar, whose father was born in Mumbai, said that a coalition with Fianna Fail might be possible. “We are ready to talk to other parties about the possibility of a new government that would drive the country for the next five years.”

Fianna Fail’s leader Michael Martin has left the door open and said he is a “democrat” and “listens to people”. Sinn Fein’s gain of over 24 percent of the population’s vote in the Saturday vote also puts Anglo-Irish relations on the agenda. The party loudly criticizes the Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal.

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald has celebrated her party’s success across the country and is liaising with other left-wing parties to hold talks about forming a government.

Candidates in Ireland are elected by a single transferable vote (STV), with each constituency made up of three to five MEPs, each referred to as Teachta Dala or TD.

It is clear that no party will win enough seats for an absolute majority, leaving Varadkar’s future as an Irish Taoiseach in doubt.

Varadkar, a former general practitioner, became the country’s youngest and first openly gay prime minister over two years ago. He has kept his Indian connection alive over the years and completed an internship at the King Edward Memorial Hospital in Mumbai.