Irish fans celebrate on the streets of Las Vegas after Conor McGregor's UFC defeated Donald Cerrone

Irish fans conquered the streets of Las Vegas after Conor McGregor returned to the UFC with a 40-second victory over Donald Cerrone.

On the Toshiba Plaza in front of the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, songs by “Ole, Ole, Ole” were played when hundreds of Irish fans celebrated the victory.

The Irish tricolor flew high as Irish fans and Americans enjoyed Conor McGregor’s short but exciting return.

The Notorious stopped Cowboy just 40 seconds after the main event started.

He kicked him with his left foot before unloading a series of wild knees and blows.

The fans were in a good mood after the fight

The result means that McGregor has become the first person in UFC history to record featherweight, lightweight and welterweight knockouts.

He later said: “Any of these little fools can get it.

“All of them, every one of them. It doesn’t matter.

“I’m back and I’m ready.”

He added: “I like this weight distribution.

“I feel really good, it’s good to go up and down.

“If God wants, I got away unscathed. I’m in good shape, but I don’t think I’m still there.

“I have to do something to get back to where I was.

“I will celebrate tonight, spend time with my family and then go to the gym again.”

McGregor is expected to continue to fight welterweight, and he doesn’t care who he’s going to compete against when 170-pound winners Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal watched.

Here are five possible battles for the Notorious:

Jorge Masvidal

Kamaru Usman

Justin Gaethje

Khabib Nurmagomedow

Nate Diaz

