Irish elections cause an earthquake as Sinn Fein tops poll

DUBLIN – The political parties of Ireland attempted to adjust to a new reality on Monday, following a landslide election in which the leftist nationalist party Sinn Fein won the most votes.

Sinn Fein, the party historically associated with the Irish republican army and its violent struggle for a united Ireland, received 24.5% of the first preference votes in the Saturday elections. That surpassed Fianna Fail and Fine Gael, the two centrist parties that have ruled Ireland since it gained independence from Britain a century ago.

Fianna Fail received 22.2% of the vote and Fine Gael, the party of the incumbent Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, received 20.9%.

The left-wing proposals from Sinn Fein for tackling the Irish housing crisis and the squeaky health care system proved to be a powerful attraction for young voters in a country still struggling with the aftermath of the global financial crisis of 2008, in which the debt-driven “Celtic Tiger” economy was hammered.

Voting was resumed on Monday to fill all seats in the 160-Dail, the lower house of the Irish Parliament. Ireland uses a system of proportional representation in which voters rank candidates from the first to the last, with the lower preferences of elected or defeated candidates redistributed among their rivals.

It is very unlikely that a party will get the 80 seats needed for a majority in parliament. That makes a form of coalition inevitable, but forming a stable alliance looks difficult.

Both Fianna Fail and Fine Gael said before the elections that they would not enter into a coalition with Sinn Fein because of the ties with past violence.

Varadkar said that Fine Gael’s attitude was unchanged.

But when the magnitude of the wave of Sinn Fein became clear, Fianna Fail leader Michael Martin said, “I am a democrat.”

“I listen to the people. I respect the people’s decision, “he told Irish broadcaster RTE.

For decades, the IRA was responsible for murders, bombings and other violence during the “Troubleshooting” in the UK region of Northern Ireland. More than 3,500 people were killed during decades of conflict between forces who wanted to reunite Northern Ireland with the Republic of Ireland and those who wanted Northern Ireland to remain part of the United Kingdom.

Supporters of Sinn Fein point out that it is more than 20 years since the 1998 peace agreement in Northern Ireland and 15 years since the IRA announced the end of its violent campaign. Sinn Fein is already in the government in Northern Ireland as part of a power sharing arrangement created by the peace process.

“This vote for Sinn Fein is for Sinn Fein to be in government, for Sinn Fein to make a difference, for Sinn Fein to be tested, for Sinn Fein to deliver,” said party leader Mary Lou McDonald.

“We want to talk to anyone interested in delivering a program for the government. That is about tackling and resolving the housing crisis, tackling the health crisis and equipping families and workers and giving a new one. life of the government. ”

