Motorists are being driven to the pumps last month with a “significant” increase in fuel prices, as the numbers show.

Gasoline drivers will be out of pocket this month. A liter of petrol now costs an average of 144.5 cents – an increase of almost 3 cents compared to the average price of 141.7 cents in the previous month.

Diesel drivers had to put even greater pressure on the pumps as prices rose 4.5 cc per liter last month and are currently 135.9 cc per liter according to the AA’s current fuel price index.

The AA has said that crude oil volatility has contributed to fuel price hikes due to recent international events, such as tensions between the United States and Iran.

And the AA has warned that even if crude oil prices remain at a lower level, it could take a few weeks for drivers to see this reflected in pump prices, depending on when the workshop they visit bought their last stocks Has.

“In the 2020 budget, the CO2 tax for both gasoline and diesel was increased, but this alone will hardly help to encourage people to travel by means other than the private car.

“But even if prices went up significantly, the number of drivers didn’t decrease, which shows that just increasing the cost of isolated driving is no use.”

Faughnan added: “If a party or parties that make up the next government really want to do something in the name of climate change, we need a fast and aggressive wave of investments in viable alternatives such as public transportation, electric car infrastructure and bicycle lanes so that.” people feel that they have an alternative to their car that they can count on to be able to work in good time in the event of hail, rain, snow or sunshine. “

While the cost of a barrel of crude oil was currently $ 64.20, slightly below the previous month’s $ 65-66 average, prices rose to $ 68.91 over the past month per barrel.

In October 2019, fuel prices rose to EUR 6 per tonne after the government raised the carbon tax in the 2020 budget.

When the Irish general election is due on February 8, Conor Faughnan, AA director of consumer affairs, has urged all political parties belonging to the next Dail to increase their investments in public transport and bicycle infrastructure, particularly in rural areas.

And the car insurer has argued that many commuters are overly reliant on their private cars because of a historical underinvestment in viable alternatives, which means that even with rising fuel prices, they have no choice but to pay more and travel further by car.

In the meantime, it has been found that sales of electric and hybrid cars rose by 68% last year.

