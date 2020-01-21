Irish Boyband Westlife invited football player Wayne Rooney and his wife Coleen Rooney for VIP guests to their concert

Irish boyband Westlife invited football player Wayne Rooney and his wife Coleen Rooney to become VIP guests at their upcoming Wembley Stadium concert.

Boyband performed a very special concert at Wayne and Coleen’s wedding 12 years ago – and the couple are still big fans.

A source near the group said, “Coleen and Wayne are great Westlife fans. Wayne is actually a bigger fan than Coleen! The boys played at their wedding.

“They were invited to Wembley as VIP guests and will relive the magic of their wedding night as they begin to read all of their favorite Westlife hits. Much is going to do Wembley and the summer tour of 2020, which Westlife will be the best in the world. ‘ “

Last year, a member of Kian Egan looked back at a special wedding concert.

When he got ready for the stage with Shane Filan, Mark Feehily and Nicky Byrne, he said, “Wayne Rooney’s wedding was probably the biggest private concert we’ve ever done.

“The funniest thing was that we all thought Wayne hired us for Coleen, and when we got to the wedding, she came and greeted us and was like,” Wayne doesn’t know you’re here, so you lose your life when you leave. “

“We said,” We thought we were here for you, “and she was like,” No, he’s a Westlife fan. “That was cheerful and when we came out he lost his life, pulled him to the stage and made a song with him.”

Kian said that Wayne could “keep the melody” as he “tried his best” to sing according to their hits, but the best part of the night was when “they broke up with the whole family”.

Westlife will be the biggest year by 2020, after a successful return last year with a huge sale and album no. 1 with Spectrum.

