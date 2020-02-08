Ireland vs Wales LIVE: Six Nations rugby final score and updates

Follow the latest updates live from the Six Nations clash between Ireland and Wales, while two of the unbeaten matches of the championship at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin collide.

Ireland started last weekend with a winning start with a 19-12 win over Scotland, although Andy Farrell’s side must significantly improve their performance if they want to beat a Welsh side that opened their account with an emphatic 42-0 win over an unfortunate Italian side .

Welsh victories in Dublin rarely come, with their last Six Nations victory on Irish soil eight years ago when the Warren Gatland side secured the Grand Slam, but with two wins from two under new coach Wayne Pivac Wales will arrive at the Aviva Stadium full trust. Follow the live updates below.

Ireland vs Wales starts at 2.15 p.m.

Both parties made the winning start last weekend

Nick Tompkins makes the first start for Wales in some change

Peter O’Mahony replaces Caelan Doris while Ireland makes one change

2020-02-08T13: 59: 51.153Z

A lot of attention has been paid to Storm Ciara, because the forecast expects the weather to hit today’s action, just as it gets going.

But with 15 minutes to go until the kick-off, it’s still sunny clear skies in Dublin and no signs of the storm expected to hit the UK this weekend.

That said, it is very, very windy and the low position at the Aviva Stadium will allow a swirling atmosphere that can really influence the circumstances.

2020-02-08T13: 52: 37.543Z

Williams’ desperate happiness with injuries strikes again, with the camp in Wales confirming that he has picked up a tight hamstring in the warm-up and the decision has been made not to risk him when the Jarrod Evans travel reserve was available.

Anyway, it’s another setback for the Gloucester back.

2020-02-08T13: 46: 4723Z

With that change in mind, here’s how the two sides line up:

Ireland: J Larmour (Leinster); A Conway (Munster), R Henshaw (Leinster), B Aki (Connacht), J Stockdale (Ulster); J Sexton (Leinster, capt), C Murray (Munster); C Healy (Leinster), R Herring (Ulster), T Furlong (Leinster), I Henderson (Ulster), J Ryan (Leinster), P O’Mahony (Munster), J van der Flier (Leinster), CJ Stander (Munster ).

replacements: R Kelleher (Leinster), D Kilcoyne (Munster), A Porter (Leinster), D Toner (Leinster), M Deegan (Leinster), J Cooney (Ulster), R Byrne (Leinster), K Earls (Munster).

Wales: L Halfpenny (Scarlets); G North (Ospreys), N Tompkins (Saracens), H Parkes (Scarlets), J Adams (Cardiff); D Biggar (Northampton), T Williams (Cardiff); W Jones (Scarlets), K Owens (Scarlets), D Lewis (Cardiff), J Ball (Scarlets), A W Jones (Ospreys, capt), A Wainwright (Dragons), J Tipuric (Ospreys), T Faletau (Bath).

replacements: R Elias (Scarlets), R Carre (Saracens), L Brown (Dragons), A Beard (Ospreys), R Moriarty (Dragons), G Davies (Scarlets), J Evans (Cardiff), J McNicholl (Scarlets).

Referee: Romain poite (France).

2020-02-08T13: 44: 10.703Z

News comes from the camp in Wales and it is not good, because Owen Williams was forced to withdraw from the game due to an injury sustained during the warm-up.

It means that fly-half Jarrod Evans comes out at the last minute and takes Williams’ place on the bench.

2020-02-08T12: 44: 57,823Z

Welcome to the Independent coverage of the unofficial Six Nations ‘Super Saturday’, while Ireland faces Wales in Dublin before the Calcutta Cup in Murrayfield, where Scotland organizes archenemy England.

A bumper day full of rugby action is in store when we start at the Aviva Stadium, where two of the three remaining parties compete against each other in a completely Celtic collision that could go a long way in determining the Six Nations winners of this season.

Both parties made only one change, with Ireland replacing the injured Caelan Doris with Peter O’Mahony while CJ Stander moves to number 8, while Wales in international rookie Nick Tompkins signed after his impressive debut last weekend, allowing George North to return to the wing while Johnny McNicholl sinks on the couch.

After a procedure in Dublin, the most important event of the day starts here in Murrayfield, while Scotland and England meet in the oldest rugby of rugby union. During the 138th test between these two fierce countries, Scotland is trying to claim the Calcutta Cup for the third time in a row, something they have not achieved since 1972.

But both sides are coming out of defeat, with England mainly being wounded by their chastrous defeat against France last year, putting Eddie Jones under increasing pressure.

The kick-off in Dublin is at 2.15 p.m., while the Calcutta Cup starts at 4.45 p.m. To get your appetite going, here’s our preview of today’s premature ‘Super Saturday’.

Teams

