Ireland vs Scotland LIVE: result of Six Nations 2020 and updates of today’s collision

Ireland is taking on Aviva Stadium this afternoon as the duo launch their Six Nations campaign.

Gregor Townsend knows that his Scottish side has to do everything in their power to defeat Ireland and outift that has won 15 of their last 16 Tests at home and is starting a new era under head coach Andy Farrell.

Wales has set the first fast-start race against Italy in Cardiff at lunch and both parties will want to join them to start a win. Follow it live after the conclusion of Wales vs Italy:

Main points

Ireland: Jordan Larmour; Andrew Conway, Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki, Jacob Stockdale; Johnny Sexton, Conor Murray; Cian Healy, Rob Herring, Tadhg Furlong; Iain Henderson, James Ryan; CJ Stander, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris.

Scotland: Stuart Hogg; Sean Maitland, Huw Jones, Sam Johnson, Blair Kinghorn; Adam Hastings, Ali Price; Rory Sutherland, Frase Brown, Zander Fagerson; Scott Cummings, Jonny Gray; Jamie Ritchie, Hamish Watson, Nick Haining.

View last update

2020-02-01T19: 07: 08.310Z

That does us roughly for our coverage of the current Six Nations promotion. Home favorites Wales and Ireland both started their campaigns with victories, with Scotland earlier today offering more opposition than the Italians.

Tomorrow, England will come back into action for the first time since the World Cup final defeat, and the small issue of Le Crunch against a hugely exciting young French side in Paris. Jack the Menezes brings you all the action of the Stade de France tomorrow, so join him for what should be an absolute cracker. But for now, goodbye.

I was Harry Latham-Coyle for The Independent – thank you so much for coming.

2020-02-01T19: 02: 53.183Z

As for Scotland …

They return to Edinburgh for an equally lively encounter with England. I was in Murrayfield two years ago for that incredible 25-13 win – producing a performance that is so good for such a crowd and they are completely capable of beating Eddie Jones.

Of course they had Finn Russell pulling the strings that day. Adam Hastings did little wrong, but I would certainly expand the olive branch this week.

2020-02-01T18: 58: 26.830Z

Next one…

Ireland will be back at Aviva Stadium this Saturday, with Wales in the city for what should be a quiet affair.

You suspect that Peter O’Mahony is entering the base for that, and you just wonder if the cameo of John Cooney could have pushed him closer to that starting shirt on scrum-half. think Conor Murray will keep his place. To think…

2020-02-01T18: 53: 21.780Z

Positives for Scotland? I thought Adam Hastings had a solid outing at ten, although he might have had more control as they entered the red area. It was all a bit predictable around the edges, and despite a somewhat meatier pack, Scotland is not a side that will necessarily defeat a team with such defensive ability as Ireland.

However, I think this group of forwarders is promising. Rory Sutherland scrambled well, Scott Cummings was powerful and Nick Haining showed in a few moments why Gregor Townsend brought him to the back row. Jamie Ritchie and Hamish Watson were usually busy.

Sam Johnson also had a nice game in midfield. I would like to see him somewhere alongside Rory Hutchinson during the Six Nations, although his combination with Huw Jones looked dangerous.

2020-02-01T18: 48: 48.113Z

Conversely, the new Scotland skipper Stuart Hogg will experience some difficult moments tonight. Although we do not know how the game would have been played if he had scored the simplest attempts in the corner, it would have been a timely score to move Scotland a short distance and, given his side, had a real consequence of continuing to the last quarter.

Another good but no cigar show for Scotland – a few too many recently.

2020-02-01T18: 46: 21.386Z

19 points for Johnny Sexton, and a great start to his term as captain. He was not quite at his best with his feet or hands in open play, but a win is a win and he led the troops well.

Few signs of any offensive expansion under new boss Andy Farrell, although it was not really such a case. “Attritional, who can overthrow the kind of game,” notes Brian O’Driscoll on ITV, which is a fairly accurate assessment.

2020-02-01T18: 42: 53.503Z

It was a real arm wrestling in the Aviva Stadium, but Ireland had just enough to stop a brave, fighting Scotland and grab the four points. It was sometimes inaccurate and sloppy, but also physical and fun, and on balance that is just about the right result. The lack of accuracy in Scotland in the red area really cost them.

The back row of Ireland was excellent, and also Tadhg Furlong. They’ll have to be better here next week against Wales, you think.

FULL TIME

2020-02-01T18: 39: 11.420Z

FULL TIME: Ireland 19-12 Scotland

2020-02-01T18: 38: 04.690Z

81 minutes

Scotland does its best to make the Irish scrum a mess, but John Cooney is ultimately able to bring the ball to Ross Byrne, who cheerfully starts the ball in the stands to send us to a close.

2020-02-01T18: 37: 12.843Z

79 minutes

Free kick for Scotland! In the meantime, Stuart Mc taps Ireland and wastes a little too much time on the lineout, but you can feel that the puff has disappeared from the Scottish engine after the last defensive position of the hosts. This time there is little speed in their discs and the supporting players are half a meter too slow.

Josh van der Flier over the top of the ball to win another turnover for Ireland, and that will seal the win.

2020-02-01T18: 35: 48.290Z

77 minutes

IRELAND SANCTION!

The attack by Scott Cummings is meaty and offers a good ball for Jamie Ritchie, who tries to change the contact with a quick pass to Hamish Watson with a latch for support. But the latch goes beyond the ball and therefore cannot protect it when Watson is dropped and CJ Stander is a rock over it. Mathieu Raynal takes his time and blows authoritarian on his whistle – Ireland punishment for detention. Has that chance disappeared from Scotland?

Tadhg Furlong is being helped to the Irish bank after a huge lead upside. Cian Healy is back on. Again.

2020-02-01T18: 32: 58.270Z

76 minutes

Allan Dell now with the pick and drive! Within a meter! Nel again – even closer!

Du Preez drove back, but still Scottish ball. McInally – not at all! Dell with a twist and twist! Still not quite there …

2020-02-01T18: 31: 56,073Z

75 minutes

What about Stuart McInally? He runs a very Rory Hutchinson line in midfield, bashing through a tackle and showing his ability in the free field to put his toe down and get away, and move Scotland to the Irish 22.

Other substitutions follow his lead – first WP Nel and then Cornell Du Preez winning collisions around the edges.

SUBS

2020-02-01T18: 30: 49,833Z

74 minutes

Another excellent clearance with the boot from John Cooney. He looked absolutely absolute until now.

Scotland yields its own Six Nations debutant: Sam Johnson is removed and Rory Hutchinson is hired. The Northampton man tears trees in Franklin’s gardens. What impact can he make?

SUBS

2020-02-01T18: 29: 27.270Z

A number of changes as the game runs through the last eight minutes. A Six Nations debut for Ross Byrne with Johnny Sexton made for the day after that fourth penalty goal, and an Ireland debut for promising Ronan Kelleher, who replaces Rob Herring. A really solid show from Herring.

PUNISHMENT!

2020-02-01T18: 28: 27.100Z

PUNISHMENT! Ireland 19-12 Scotland

Johnny Sexton extends the margin to seven points. That might be enough, you know.

2020-02-01T18: 27: 43.500Z

70 minutes

Scotland is generally tidy this afternoon and again their output is strong from the set piece, Stuart Hogg rushing after the long bomb to cut off Jordan Larmour before he can build his head of steam.

Johnny Sexton launches a Garryowen that perfectly amounts to the 22, with Adam Hastings surprisingly unhindered when he claims the brand. Ah, that would be the reason – Sam Johnson has banished Andrew Conway while the wing looks to prepare his jump to compete with Hastings. A fine for the posts.

2020-02-01T18: 25: 03.930Z

68 minutes

Perhaps the loudest cheers a lineout recording has ever received when the Leinster lighthouse is lifted to claim Rob Herring’s pitch. A favorite son of this parish, Devin Toner, does what he does best in a shirt from Ireland after his surprising exclusion from the World Cup team.

John Cooney follows Toner’s take and a meaty maul with another well-weighted boxtrap. Blair Kinghorn is just about the best that Andrew Conway has to offer when it comes to air, but there is a real blow to the floor, with Ireland deciding to hit the net. Scotland scrum 15 meters from their own line. George Horne has been called in for Ali Price and will have the bet.

