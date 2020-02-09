Ireland is confronted with messy coalition talks after a good vote

LONDON – Irish politicians are confronted with messy discussions about the establishment of a new government, as an exit survey suggests that the parliamentary elections ended in a dead heat between the largest parties in the country.

Voting began on Sunday with analysts predicting that a certain coalition is inevitable. Full results are expected within two days.

The exit poll released after the voting stations were closed on Saturday indicated that Prime Minister Leo Varadkar’s centristic Fine Gael party, Fianna Fail’s centrist rival, and the left-wing Sinn Fein party all received about 22% of the first preference votes. The research was conducted by pollster Ipsos MRBI for national broadcaster RTE, the Irish Times, TG4 television and University College Dublin.

Despite the proximity of the predicted result, Sinn Fein is in a weaker position than its two main rivals, as only 42 candidates were nominated for the 159 seats in the Parliament with 160 seats. Sinn Fein may not be able to find enough left-wing allies to form a workable government.

Fine Gael and Fianna Fail, who have dominated Irish politics since independence, have shunned Sinn Fein because of ties with the Irish Republican army, disarmed under a peace agreement.

The Irish system of proportional representation means that Fine Gael and Fianna Fail, who had several candidates in most constituencies, are likely to take more seats in parliament as second preference votes are counted.

Jonathan Evershed, a postdoctoral researcher in government and politics at University College Cork, said that tough political decisions are on the horizon.

“Both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have excluded the coalition with Sinn Féin, but will now be under great pressure to return,” he told The Associated Press. “Based on emerging figures, there is no route to the government that does not cooperate with Sinn Féin in any way.”

