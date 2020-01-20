Ireland has the fifth largest number of billionaires in the world in terms of population and the massive inequality in wealth it produced on Sunday

The Oxfam found that this country is one of the most one-sided in terms of wealth in the EU and has a “sexist global economy”.

Ireland’s disproportionate 17 billionaires, the vast majority of whom are men, include Digicel boss Denis O’Brien and horse racing magnate JP McManus.

One of the few women listed on the last Sunday Times Rich List as one of the 17 billionaires is former model and retail mogulin Hilary Weston.

The Irish-Canadian citizen is valued at 11.932 billion euros and topped the list for the eleventh consecutive time in March.

The family’s companies include Penneys – internationally known as Primark – as well as Selfridges, Twinings and Ryvita.

The Tipperary brothers Patrick and John Collison, who made their fortune with their online payment company Stripe, are in second place on the rich list with a value of 5 billion euros.

Brothers John and Patrick Collison

(Image: stripes)

The report, titled Time to Care, confirms that this country follows with one per 282,000 people in terms of billionaires in Hong Kong, Cyprus, Switzerland and Singapore.

A breakdown of the data shows that women do more than three quarters of all unpaid care work, but the global economy does not adequately reward these people.

Jim Clarken, Chief Executive of Oxfam Ireland, said: “Sexist economies are fueling the inequality crisis and enabling a rich elite to accumulate huge wealth at the expense of ordinary people, especially women and girls.

“Our upside-down economic system exacerbates inequality through chronic undervaluation of care work, which is usually done by women and girls.”

The report shows that women and girls do 12.5 billion hours of unpaid care work every day, for example for children and the elderly, which is equivalent to at least $ 10.8 trillion a year in the global economy.

Meanwhile, global inequality has gotten out of control as the world’s 2,153 billionaires are more prosperous than the 4.6 billion people who make up 60% of the world’s population.

Oxfam’s numbers show that millions of people worldwide live in extreme inequality in poverty.

And although estimates of the world’s poorest have been revised upwards this year, half the world’s population still lives on less than EUR 5.00 a day.

The rate of big cats in this country – one in 282,000 people – is almost twice that in countries like the United States, Sweden and Kuwait

Clarken continued, “They are among those who benefit the least from today’s rigged system, carry the burden of unpaid care work, and often have little time to get an education, earn a decent living, or have a say in leadership of our societies. And yet the world economy would not work without it. Unpaid care work is the “hidden engine” that keeps the wheels of our economies, businesses and societies moving. “

The pressure on unpaid and paid care workers will increase as the world’s population grows and ages over the next decade. An estimated 2.3 billion people will be in need of care by 2030, an increase of 200 million since 2015.

