Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei led Friday prayers in Tehran for the first time in eight years, amid public fury at the military downing of an airliner and dizzying tensions with the United States.

Rarely does Khamenei – Iran’s highest spiritual and political authority – lead Friday prayers, and this decision is seen as an effort to rally support after several tumultuous weeks that put pressure on the leaders of the Islamic Republic .

Iran’s most important general, Qasem Soleimani, was killed in a US drone strike in Iraq two weeks ago, and Iran retaliated by hitting American targets, bringing Tehran and Washington to the brink. conflict.

The Iranian military then shot down a Ukrainian commercial flight to Tehran, killing the 176 people on board, including 82 Iranians, causing days of protests and pointing fingers at rival factions of the government.

In a provocative sermon on Friday, Khamenei described the “martyrdom” of Soleimani and Tehran’s retaliation against the United States as “acts of God, not men” and boasted that Iran had delivered a slap in the USA.

“What happened could not be the work of a human actor, only the hand of God,” said Khamenei. “The day the [Iranian Revolutionary Guard] missiles rained on the American base, it was also the day of the Almighty.”

“We have seen history in the making. These are not normal days. The fact that a power, a nation, has the spiritual forces to respond to the greatest power of intimidation in the world with such a slap in the face, it shows the divine hand, the hand of God, “said the Supreme Guide . .

Khamenei also denounced US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who said on social media that they were standing alongside Iranian protesters.

He said that “American clowns” are lying to the public when they say that the United States is with the Iranian people.

“If you stand close to Iran, it is with the intention of putting a knife in the chest of the people,” he said.

A huge crowd was present to attend the rare sermon, with President Hassan Rouhani in the front row alongside President of the Parliament Ali Larijani. The last time Khamenei presided over Friday prayers was in 2012 to mark the 33rd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution. He also led prayers in 2009 amid protests that erupted after the disputed presidential elections.

For the past few days, Iranian radio and television have been encouraging people to join the prayers.

They come at a turning point for Iran, after the vigils to mourn those who died in the Ukrainian International Airlines crash quickly turned into mass protests against the government, with calls for Khamenei to step down and so that those responsible for the airplane breakdown are prosecuted.

The Iranian military initially denied killing the plane before admitting it several days later, saying the plane was “accidentally hit by human error”.

Khamenei expressed condolences to the families of the victims, but said that the foreign press had tried to deceive the Iranians about the accident.

“Our enemy has tried to manipulate the bitter crash of the plane to overshadow our achievements,” he said.

“The events that followed the crash should not be repeated,” added Khamenei, which could be seen as a severe warning to the security forces not to allow further protests or unrest.

Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif said earlier this week that people took to the streets because they “lied for a few days.”

Khamenei also spoke of persistent tensions with France, Germany and the United Kingdom – the so-called E3 countries – which have sparked a dispute settlement mechanism as part of the Iranian nuclear deal that could lead to to a new collapse of the agreement.

“Today, it is clear that these European countries are the lackeys and yes the men of America,” he said.

“But you European countries must keep in mind that America has failed to bring the Iranian nation to its knees, let alone you, you are far less powerful than America.”

Europeans are “an iron fist that has received the veil of a velvet glove,” said Khamenei. “They can’t be the people we trust.”