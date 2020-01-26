An Iranian passenger plane with 135 people on board skidded off the runway and onto a road with its wheels still retracted – and, miraculously, no one was injured.

Photos and videos of Monday’s scene in the Iranian city of Mahshahr show the Caspian Airlines plane immobilized in the middle of the road, with reserve traffic and pedestrians on either side. The plane, lying on its stomach, seems largely intact.

The passengers appeared to be helping each other out of the twin-aisle twin-engine commercial jet, carrying children and suitcases. Some left through the main doors, while others left via emergency exits on the wings of the aircraft.

Emergency responders quickly arrived at the scene, with firefighters spraying water on the aircraft.

The 135 people on board were unharmed and were safely evacuated, the semi-official Fars news agency reported, attributing a spokesman for the Iranian civil aviation agency, Reza Jafarzadeh.

Caspian Airlines flight 6936 took off from the capital, Tehran on Monday morning and was scheduled to land at Mahshahr airport in the southwest of the country when it slipped on the Mahshahr-e-Ahwaz highway, according to Fars.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation.

Caspian Airlines is based in Tehran. Its last major accident took place in 2009, when a commercial flight crashed outside the city of Qazvin, in northwest Iran. The 153 passengers and 15 crew members on board died, making it one of the deadliest aviation accidents in the country’s history.