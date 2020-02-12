Iranian minister apologizes about fake space package mail

TEHERAN – The Iranian Minister of Information apologized on Wednesday for posting a photo of Twitter of a Halloween-style costume that suggests a space suit, in an effort to promote the idea of ​​a manned space program for his country.

The official IRNA news agency quoted Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi, Iran’s information and communication technology minister, who said his department’s advertising team “made an undeniable mistake in choosing the image” and apologized to “people and space scientists “from Iran.

The photo, posted on Jahromi’s Twitter account and with an image of a suit of a space suit with an Iranian flag sown on the front, caused a fuss on social media, with many Iranians turning to sarcasm and commenting on the fake space suit . After apologizing, Jahromi removed the photo from his account.

The timing of the minister’s faux pas was also a pity. An Iranian rocket was unable to launch a satellite into orbit on Sunday, the latest setback for a program that, according to the US, is helping Tehran develop its ballistic missile program.

The attempted launch followed two failed launches last year, from the Payam and Doosti satellites, as well as a rocket explosion in August. A fire in the Imam Khomeini Space Center in February 2019 also killed three investigators, the authorities said at the time.

Jahromi acknowledged the failed launch in a tweet shortly after the news on state television was announced, compared to a “few examples of failed launches in the US” and insisted that Iran’s space program could not be stopped.

The failed launch was planned in the midst of celebrations prior to this week’s anniversary of the 1979 Iranian Islamic Revolution. At this time, Iran routinely reveals technological achievements for its armed forces, its space program and its nuclear efforts.

It also came against the background of heightened tensions between Iran and the US since President Donald Trump unilaterally pulled America out of the 2015 nuclear deal in Tehran with world powers in May 2018.

