Tehran: Iran’s Supreme Leader said President Donald Trump was a “clown” who only claimed to support the Iranian people when he spoke Friday prayers in Tehran for the first time since 2012. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Trump would “push a poisonous dagger” into the country. return. He said that the outpouring of grief at the funeral of the Iranian general, who was killed in an American air strike earlier this month, shows that the Iranians support the Islamic Republic.

Khamenei said that America had “cowardly” killed the most effective commander in the fight against the Islamic State group by killing General Qassem Soleimani in an American air strike in Baghdad. In response to the murder of Soleimani, Iran launched a ballistic missile barrage targeting US troops in Iraq, without seriously injuring.

While the Iranian Revolutionary Guards were preparing for an American counterattack that never came, they mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian airliner shortly after taking off from Tehran International Airport, killing all 176 passengers. on board, mostly Iranians. Khamenei called the take-off of the plane a “bitter accident” that saddened Iran as much as it made its enemies happy. He said enemies of Iran had seized the crash to interrogate the Islamic Republic, the Revolutionary Guards and the armed forces. He said that western countries are too weak to “bring the Iranians to their knees”.

Khamenei said Iran was willing to negotiate, but not with the United States.

Khamenei has held the country’s highest office since 1989 and has the final say on all important decisions. The 80-year-old leader openly cried at the funeral of Soleimani and swore “severe retaliation” against the United States.

