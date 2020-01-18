Iran Sends Crash Jet Jet Recorder to Ukraine - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

Tehran, Iran (AP) – Iran will send Ukrainian aircraft flight recorders that it accidentally shot down last week to Ukraine for further analysis, an Iranian official said on Saturday.

Hassan Rezaeifer, head of civil aviation accident investigations, said it was not possible to read the black boxes in Iran without going into more detail. He said French, American and Canadian experts would help analyze them in Kiev, the Ukrainian capital.

He said if that doesn’t work, the black boxes will be sent to France. His comments were carried by the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard accidentally shot down the plane shortly after taking off in Tehran on January 8, killing all 176 people on board. Hours earlier, the guard had fired ballistic missiles at US troops in Iraq in response to the US airstrike that killed the top Iranian commander, General Qassem Soleimani. Officials say lower officers confused the plane with a US cruise missile.

Originally, Iranian officials said the crash was due to a technical problem and invited countries that had lost citizens to the investigation. Iran admitted responsibility three days later after Western leaders proved that the plane was hit by a surface-to-air missile.

The victims included 57 Canadian citizens, 11 Ukrainians, 17 Swedish citizens, four Afghans and four British citizens. Most of those killed were Iranians. The other five nations have asked Iran to take full responsibility and pay compensation to the families of the victims.

The aircraft was a Boeing 737-800 that was designed and built in the United States. The aircraft’s engine was designed by CFM International, a joint venture between the French group Safran and the US group GE Aviation. Investigators from both countries were invited to participate in the investigation.

