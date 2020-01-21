Iran, Canada face downed Ukrainian airliner

Iran said it had asked the US and French authorities for equipment to download information from black boxes on a failed Ukrainian airliner.

The Boeing 737 was accidentally shot down by Iranian forces on January 8 during a period of unarmed military strikes, including the murder by the United States of a senior Iranian general, Qasem Soleimani, on January 3. January.

Reuters reports that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who lost 57 of the 176 people killed in the accident on Tuesday, said Iran, did not have the ability to read the data.

He demanded that the cockpit and flight recorders be sent to France. Kiev wants the recorders to be sent to Ukraine.

An Iranian aviation official said on Saturday that the black boxes would be sent to Ukraine, to go back in comments reported a day later, saying they would be scanned at home.

Further delay in sending abroad is expected to increase international pressure on Iran, which the military said it accidentally shot down while on high alert within hours strained after Iran fired missiles at US targets in Iraq.

The Iranian Civil Aviation Organization said in its second preliminary report on the disaster released on Monday “if the right supplies and equipment are provided, the information can be removed and rebuilt in no time.” “

The Iranian aviation agency said a list of equipment Iran needed had been sent to the French accident agency BEA and the National Transportation Safety Board in the United States.

“So far, these countries have not responded positively to the shipment of the equipment to (Iran),” he said.