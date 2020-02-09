Iran again fails to get satellite into orbit in the midst of American concerns

TEHERAN – An Iranian rocket did not orbit satellite on Sunday, the state television reported, the latest setback for a program that the US claims Tehran can help with its ballistic missile program.

The launch took place at 7.15 p.m. local time in Imam Khomeini Spaceport in the Semnan province of Iran, about 230 kilometers southeast of the capital of Iran, Tehran. However, a Simorgh or “Phoenix” rocket could not orbit the Zafar 1 communications satellite, the Iranian state television reported due to low speed.

“Phase 1 and Phase 2 engines of the carrier were functioning properly and the satellite was successfully disconnected from its carrier, but at the end of its path it did not reach the required speed to get into the orbit,” space program the Ministry of Defense spokesman Ahmad Hosseini told State TV.

Hosseini was still trying to describe the failure as a “remarkable” achievement for his space program. Previous Simorgh launches of the 80-tonne satellite career suffered other disruptions.

In the days prior to the launch, Iranian officials had promoted the mission, including the country’s Minister of Information and Communication Technology Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi. His rapid rise through the carefully managed political system of the Islamic Republic is already proving speculation that he may be a candidate for Iran’s presidential campaign in 2021.

Jahromi acknowledged the failed launch in a tweet shortly after the news appeared on the state television and compared it with “a few examples of failed launches in the US”.

“But we cannot be stopped! We have more upcoming great Iranian satellites! “Jahromi tweeted in English, including a satellite emoji. He later tweeted in Farsi that “life sometimes doesn’t go the way we want it.”

He added, “Please don’t mind fake news.”

The launch was planned in the midst of celebrations prior to the February anniversary of the Islamic Revolution of Iran in 1979. At this time, Iran routinely reveals technological achievements for its armed forces, its space program and its nuclear efforts. Satellite images from Maxar Technologies from Colorado, obtained by The Associated Press, showed the rocket launch tower with huge images of the leader of the revolution, the late Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, and the current Iranian supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran had spent just under 2 million euros to build the Zafar 1, Jahromi said earlier. Officials scheduled for the satellite, whose name means “victory” in Farsi, to stay in orbit for 18 months before falling back through the Earth’s atmosphere and falling apart.

Sunday’s failure came after two failed launches of the Payam and Doosti satellites last year, as well as a rocket explosion in August. A separate fire in the Imam Khomeini Space Center in February 2019 also killed three investigators, the authorities said at the time.

The rocket explosion in August even caught the attention of US President Donald Trump, who later tweeted what seemed like a secret surveillance image of the launch failure. The three failures in a row suggested external interference in Iran’s program, something Trump himself pointed out by tweeting that the US was “not involved in the catastrophic accident.”

Iran postponed the launch on Saturday, the same day that the country was confronted with a major cyber attack.

The US claims that such satellite launches defy a UN Security Council resolution and call on Iran not to engage in any activity involving ballistic missiles capable of delivering nuclear weapons. US officials and European countries are concerned that such launches can help Iran develop intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of carrying nuclear weapons.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not immediately respond to a request for comment and the White House did not immediately recognize the launch.

Iran, which has long said it is not looking for nuclear weapons, maintains its satellite launches and missile tests have no military component. Tehran also says it has not violated the U.N. resolution because it has only “called on” Tehran not to conduct such tests. Western rocket experts have also questioned the American claim that Iran’s program could have a dual use for nuclear weapons.

In the past decade, Iran has launched several satellites with a short lifespan orbit and in 2013 launched a monkey into space.

The launch comes amid increased tensions between Iran and the US since Trump withdrew unilaterally from the 2015 nuclear deal in Tehran with world powers in May 2018. Iran has since begun to violate the terms of the deal that limits uranium enrichment.

Meanwhile, a series of attacks in the Persian Gulf culminated with an American drone attack in Baghdad, killing Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Q. Qassem Soleimani and a vengeance attack by Iran on Iraqi bases that hosted American troops earlier this month. Iran also accidentally shot down a Ukrainian commercial aircraft that departed from Tehran in the midst of the tensions, killing all 176 people on board.

Earlier Sunday, Iran revealed a new ballistic missile.

___

Gambrell reported from Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

.