IPPIS: You are a serial debtor – ASUU says Buhari government

The academic personal union of the universities (ASUU) has described the federal government as a serial debtor and a bad example for Nigerian young people.

The union accused the government led by Muhammadu Buhari of undermining the trust people originally placed in him to reposition the country’s education system

ASUU said it has started national mobilization to take action against the government over failed implementation of the agreement.

ASUU, University of Ibadan Chapter chair, Professor Deji Omole, complained that successive administrations, in spite of their efforts to make Nigeria great through education, have positioned themselves to reverse Nigeria.

Omole spoke to journalists after a trade union congress on Wednesday, adding that the Union was not satisfied with the government because it had not fully implemented the agreements it had made with the Union.

According to him, the main areas of conflict are unfulfilled 2009 agreement, 2012 Memorandum of Understanding, 2013 Memorandum of Understanding, 2017 Memorandum of Action and 2019 Memorandum of Action.

Omole claimed that the federal government paid lip service to funding public education and that the government had failed to deliver on the sustainable finance agreement it had reached with the Union.

The ASUU chief listed the controversial areas, including paying the outstanding balance of the study allowance earned by 2018, increasing unpaid annual salary, failing to activate the visiting panels for the universities, and the government’s failure to hire a renegotiation team establish.

“The government is not trustworthy. They pay lip service to everything, including education. It is worse than before. Their policies are poorly thought out, creating more problems than they can solve.

“Our members are mobilized. You have to be vigilant. This government is bad. You are poor lecturers. Some departments ask lecturers to donate paper for government business.

“IPPIS is a distraction. You should comply with our strike defense agreements. “