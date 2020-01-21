IPOs are SO 2019. Companies Find New Ways to Go Public

Last year was difficult for many new stocks.

Of course, Beyond Meat has skyrocketed. But Uber and fellow unicorn Lyft both failed when they started on Wall Street. WeWork has experienced difficulties due to significant concerns regarding its business model and corporate governance.

You think companies would like to avoid Wall Street in 2020. Not so fast.

As Spotify and Slack have proven, this is an effective way for businesses to go public without the need to raise funds.

The two companies recently sold stocks on the NYSE through direct trading, which allowed them to bypass costly sales charges for bankers and splashing road shows to target potential investors. The radio and billboard company iHeartMedia was also made public via direct registration on Nasdaq in 2019.

Now Airbnb is expected to make a direct quote later this year. The CEO of open source software company GitLab, which currently represents about $ 2.8 billion according to research firm CB Insights, also said in numerous interviews that direct registration for the company would be possible in the course of 2020.

More PSPC and fewer IPOs?

This is not a realistic path for most businesses. It is mainly a strategy reserved for large private companies that do not need new funding.

Take Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic, which was made public recently through something called a PSPC – a special purpose acquisition company. Virgin merged with an already existing public company called Social Capital Hedosophia which had no assets.

PSPCs are often called “blank check” companies and are generally created by venture capital or private equity firms. They are often mocked by investors as a last resort for summary businesses to go public.

But Virgin stocks have already risen more than 45% this year, validating the SPAC process and proving that investors are hungry for new companies – no matter how they go public.

“There is a lot of energy in the new listing market. Everyone is asking for options. Do a direct registration? An IPO? Make a PSPC public? Said Jackie Kelley, the US leader in IPO for EY. “PSPCs are definitely a more viable option today.”

Virgin is not the only well-known PSPC.

Atkins Nutritionals, which sells low-carb foods linked to the popular Atkins diet, merged with a PSPC in 2017 to create The Simply Good Foods Company. Simply Good’s stock has more than doubled since the merger, and the company has grown further thanks to its $ 1 billion purchase from protein snack maker Quest Nutrition last November.

Other blank check companies will be arriving soon too.

Fantastic sports company DraftKings plans to go public by merging with sports betting technology company SBTech and a SPAC named Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. The combined company will be called DraftKings Inc. and will obtain a new stock symbol.

In a conference call with analysts regarding the Diamond Eagle deal last month, DraftKings CEO Jason Robbins said that having a publicly traded stock will facilitate the company’s access to capital for future growth opportunities.

The number of PSPCs as a percentage of new offers increased from 4% in 2013 to 30% last year, according to a recent report by the consulting firm PwC.

“Looking ahead, the rise of PSPCs will likely translate into more activity in the trading markets as they pursue their acquisition strategies,” PwC analysts added in the report.

Direct lists only make sense for a handful of unicorns

There should be a lot of new companies this year for investors to choose from for their long-term portfolios.

Postmates and DoorDash food delivery services, Robinhood trading application, Big Data Palantir company, Stripe digital payment processor and Chinese carpool Leader Didi is at the top of many lists of IPO 2020. We don’t know which route to list they will take.

However, many risks remain, both for companies looking to go public and investors wondering if an IPO, direct listing or PSPC makes sense for their portfolios.

CB Insights analysts said in a report that the noise associated with the 2020 presidential election as well as increased attention to corporate governance in the wake of the WeWork fiasco could scare some startups from going public.

“Some are simply reaching the scale necessary to even consider going public, while others continue to tap into the abundant sources of growth capital in the private markets,” said analysts at CB Insights.

The memory of IPOs gone bad like Uber is fresh in the minds of average investors.

“Investors have a chastened view on IPOs,” said Ric Edelman, co-founder of asset management company Edelman Financial Engines. “IPOs are not necessarily the easy route to the wealth they once were.”