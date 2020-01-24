Ipo Ltd Rs 14,000 crore FPO opens on the stock exchanges

New Delhi: The follow-up offer from the public sector unit ITI Ltd, which is expected to yield 1,400 crore rupees, was opened on Friday. “The problem opens today, that is to say on January 24, 2020,” the company said in a BSE file.

ITI Ltd announced Thursday its intention to raise approximately Rs 1,400 crore of which Rs 607 crore will be used to repay the loans. The show will end on January 28.

The company intends to sell its 18 crore shares, including a 1 percent quota for employees, to sell between the bracket of Rs 72 to Rs 77 per share.

“New public offering of ITI Ltd including a new issue of up to 180,000,000 shares in cash … and an additional issue of up to 1,800,000 shares representing a percent of the net issue, which will be reserved for attribution and attribution on a proportional basis to eligible employees … “, indicates the file.

The shares of ITI Ltd were trading at Rs 91.00 each on the BSE in the morning trade, down 2.10% compared to the previous closing.

