IPMAN Crisis: How to Avoid the Danger - Sam Onyishi

The President and CEO of Peace Mass Transit (PMT) Ltd, Dr. Samuel Onyishi, said that the rapid resolution of the conflict between the factions in conflict of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) Governor of the State of Enugu, His Excellency, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, avoided a major danger.

DAILY POST reports that residents faced great difficulties on Tuesday as gas stations closed to motorists during the crisis.

This followed the resurgence of the leadership crisis among IPMAN state leaders.

Irregular supplies and sales at gas stations persisted until early Wednesday, but normalized later today after the announced intervention by Governor Ugwuanyi who held a reconciliation meeting with the belligerent groups IPMAN.

It was during this meeting that the two factions agreed to put away their swords and let the peace prevail, a development that brought instant relief to motorists and residents of Enugu, with regular operations at gas stations. .

Reacting, Onyishi said that the quick intervention of the state governor had saved people from avoidable inconvenience and avoided the dangers of fuel shortages.

He stressed that people and businesses are suffering during the fuel crisis, while advising IPMAN and other critical supply chain stakeholders against actions that could overheat the system and sabotage the economy.

“Things are difficult, businesses are suffering and any action, political or otherwise, that could affect the proper functioning of the system at any time should be avoided,” he said.

“The governor’s swift intervention and successful resolutions to the IPMAN crisis are to be applauded,” he said, adding “this is what we need; the disruption is hardly desirable now.”

Onyishi expressed the belief that the Nigerian spirit can revive the country’s economy in the near future.