New Year. New emoji.

The list of animated characters for iPhone and Android users in 2020 was recently announced. Notable additions include a smiling face with a single tear, hugging people, and the transgender flag.

The Unicode consortium, which selects new variants each year, shared the full list on Wednesday, and the lineup includes more gender-based symbols and numbers that highlight conservation efforts.

A total of 117 options will be added this year as part of the “Emoji 13.0” rollout.

62 new characters and 55 new gender and skin tone variations are added. Usually the emoji updates will be released in the fall after operating systems, internet platforms and smartphone manufacturers have integrated the numbers into keyboards.

So you have to wait a while before you can use them seamlessly.

The upcoming symbols and signs include a realistic-looking set of lungs, bubble tea, and a hand with fingers trapped. The animals include a mammoth, a dodo bird, a polar bear and a worm. You’ll also get emoji, which are better non-binary people who don’t identify themselves as male or female.

Other gender options include both men and women in tuxedos and wedding dresses. The list includes the transgender flag that Google proposed in March 2019.

It usually doesn’t take long for society to find that some of the emoji better represent situations that go beyond the intended use. In 2018, the internet went over the woozy face emoji and many people speculated what it represented.

Apple continues Google including push with a new emoji

