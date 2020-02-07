iPhone 9 launch can take place quickly when Preorder Poster is spotted in Korea

Apple iPhone 9 is expected to be the first iPhone to be launched in 2020. The device, which is also said to be the iPhone SE 2, has recently been widely discussed in the rumor mills. Now a pre-order poster of the device has been seen in Korea, giving rise to speculation that the second arrival of the iPhone SE can happen fairly quickly. Interestingly, the pre-order poster of the iPhone 9 was mentioned alongside the Samsung Galaxy S20, suggesting that the device can be launched from the end of February or the beginning of March.

The iPhone 9 is expected to be Apple’s entry into the mid-range of smartphones. The device is planned to look like the iPhone 8, while it has the Apple A13 processor inside. Not much else is known about the device, although based on rumors about the supply chain, we can safely speculate that the device works on the Apple A13 SoC that drives the iPhone 11 series smartphones. It also works on the latest version of iOS and instead of Apple’s Face ID, Touch ID is provided for biometric authentication.

At the rear, a dual rear camera must at least find its way. Alternatively, Apple can also opt for a single camera approach and borrow the company’s latest computational chops to take on rivals such as the equally long-awaited and upcoming Google Pixel 4a smartphone. Although Apple is actively switching to OLED display panels in its latest phones, the iPhone 9 is expected to retain the LCD display panel to effectively manage production costs, which in turn would help launch the device at a competitive price.

Now that the Apple iPhone XR is already being sold at a competitive price, it remains to be seen how Apple prices the upcoming iPhone 9. Apple had famously skipped the generation ‘9’ in the timeline of naming its iPhones, and switched directly from iPhone 8 to iPhone X, pronounced ‘ten’. Apple found great success in 2016 when it launched the iPhone SE. At the time, the device had an iPhone 5s-like design, linked to the inside of the currently new iPhone 6s. It will be interesting to see if the company can replicate the same success with the iPhone 9 this time.

