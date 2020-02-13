IPad Review of Company of Heroes

Although RTS games have been one of the most popular genres on PC, there have been many difficulties in bringing these experiences to mobile devices. Where the titans of the genre measure the ability partly in clicks per minute, it’s hard to imagine a solid RTS experience on a touch screen. Unlikely, this experience has come in the form of a port of a fourteen-year-old classic.

If you have an iPad and you love real-time strategy, Company of Heroes could be the game for you. It focuses heavily on the tactics of World War II: you control a handful of squads instead of an entire army while trying to recover the hedges of northern France at the Battle of Normandy. There is nothing of the tedious collection of resources and construction of bases. you’ll find in those games more directly influenced by Warcraft. It obtains more points of request when taking objectives, reinforces and improves its units in the field, and the Germans provide constant resistance.

There are many ways in which Company of Heroes makes an ideal mobile strategy game. Just by being based on a squad, giving orders using fat and dumb fingers instead of clicking with the mouse with precision is much easier. You can easily manage your squads by touching some icons on the squad list instead of looking for small gray-brown soldiers on a gray-brown map. For the mobile version, you can use a convenient pop-up wheel to make specific orders

Controls can sometimes be problematic. For basic attacks, just one touch is enough. Opening a selection box to capture more than one unit on the map requires double tapping with two fingers followed by a drag. Aiming a machine gun site is a double tap and drag. Placing landmines means opening the wheel menu, selecting mines one layer down, touching and dragging through the area you want to mine and then confirming the order in a pop-up box. It is not totally unintuitive, and sometimes there are different ways to do the same (you can also select several squads in the squad list), but it is definitely an inelegant version of the original PC with left / right click / double click / drag controls.

As a mid-World War II game, Company of Heroes begins with the required beach level on D-Day, which is not the best showcase of its strengths. On Omaha Beach, there is no opportunity to flank, combined weapons, armor or much use of tactical coverage. It’s a meat grinder inspired by Saving Private Ryan, but it’s not an interesting challenge. Better are the following missions, which make your paratroopers set ambushes and overflowing fortifications. A high score is produced at the beginning in a challenging defensive effort on a map that you have spent the last two missions slowly conquering. A massive wave of German armor arrives that will probably see your forces inevitably pushed to the near point of destruction before your reinforcements arrive (with a dash). It’s exciting, and subsequent campaign missions become even more interesting, as the game constantly adds new units and tactics to keep you alert.

Like many games of that era that were looking bleak and realistic, Company of Heroes features a desaturated brown and gray palette that, although accurate, is not too pleasant to watch. The impressive is the level of detail wrapped in all that brown / gray. Buildings and walls collapse realistically. The explosions burn the landscape. The soldiers fall with puffs of blood. Vehicles lose control, catch fire and slide out of the way to explode.

The campaign’s story is told through highly cinematographic film scenes, obviously inspired by Band of Brothers. Dramatic in their representation of airplanes with zippers, drag tanks and roaring anti-aircraft guns, these scenes are less successful when they approach the blurry camouflage textures that cover their soldiers.

In general, the campaign does a good job of giving its participation in the general importance of the Battle of Normandy, always linking the objectives of its mission to the greatest effort. He is not worthy of an Oscar, but he does the job of keeping you playing just for one more mission. These missions are expansive, with multiple difficult stages spread over wide and detailed maps. In one minute you are responsible for removing a sniper from a difficult nest, while in the next you are securing a base or planning a multiple assault. All these small tasks add to an experience that is more than the sum of those parts, each street of the map earned with effort.

The initial purchase includes only the base game, but developers report that opposite fronts and Tales of Valor expansions may be available later. Opposite fronts in particular would be a good addition, as it adds German and Russian campaigns. The Normandy environment of Company of Heroes was tired even in 2006, as part of a seemingly endless stream of media centered on American heroism in the razed fields of rural France. Another obvious omission is the multiplayer mode, which could still reach the game later. For a pleasure, Skirmish mode is available and can satisfy players who have finished the main campaign or who want the option to play as Germans.

However, with such an excellent campaign, Company of Heroes is an easy recommendation for anyone with an iPad who likes real-time strategy. It is an exciting and unique experience that adapts well to the mobile game. Now, everyone put Dawn of War II on their vision boards!