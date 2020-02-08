Iowa’s chaos is a threat to democracy

The US electoral system did not need a scenario in which the President 2020 campaign’s first preference competition was irreparably botched. But that’s exactly what happened in Iowa.

The country is built on belief in the electoral process, but that has deteriorated sharply in the 20 years since the Bush-Gore debacle in 2000 over the hanging Chads in Florida. Since then, we’ve added foreign interference to a mix that has long included voter repression, gerrymandering, and an outdated electoral college that routinely gives the White House to the person with fewer votes.

Put together all these very real and different challenges for the American system, and it is difficult to combat the feeling that this experiment is faltering in democracy.

What happened in Iowa

Iowa SNAFU appears to be the result of a faulty app and an even worse backup plan. Overloaded phone lines to report the results – an issue that has been exacerbated by Trump supporters and others who have called to make matters worse – along with changes in the way the party reported voices , triggered a meltdown.

The end result is that there is still no clear winner for the first main competition in 2020.

The Iowa Democratic Party aggravated the situation by hiding the issue behind its late results for hours on the night of the meeting. Then only part of the results were released.

This opened the door to campaigns that raised doubts about the numbers.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, who did not do so well in the results we saw, subtly questioned the results on Wednesday. “I’m not going to gloss over it. We got a punch on the stomach in Iowa,” said Biden in New Hampshire, adding, “The whole process got a punch on the stomach.”

Nobody, including Biden, actually suggests the results are so flawed that Joe Biden’s current fourth place in Iowa is wrong. However, there are serious problems with the results.

A CNN analysis of the Iowa results shows that the errors in the counting of results reported by the Iowa Democratic Party no longer make anyone believe in the process. Incorrectly tabulated results were displayed in connection with the caucus system, which starts at a certain point in time and with which the caucus participants can realign themselves if their first candidate does not reach a 15% viability threshold at this specific caucus location.

Democrats want to get this over with, and it should be noted that there have already been concerns that the Caucuses are undemocratic.

“This is just a moment,” said Maria Cardona, a democratic strategist and CNN commentator. “The Democrats will remedy the situation and focus on the priority that Donald Trump defeats.”

Trump likes to question US democracy

Trump’s campaign manager Brad Parscale suggested on Twitter that the Iowa results had been “manipulated”.

The president built his political career and questioned American democracy.

When Trump criticized the election process against him for “manipulation” in 2016, he was rightly criticized. It felt like he was going to find an excuse for when he lost at the time. But he won the White House even though he got fewer votes than the other candidate.

It turned out that the process was not manipulated, but was structured in such a way that a split nationalist who deliberately turned to white voters could win with fewer votes than the other person.

Without taking into account that the Russians were trying to influence it by spreading fake information on social media and hacking the Democratic Party.

Trump didn’t stop making his “manipulated” claim even after he won.

He claimed that the electoral fraud prevented him from winning the referendum, a false conspiracy theory that he routinely repeated despite the lack of evidence, and actually set up an investigative body. They disbanded after finding nothing to support Trump’s claims.

He has already laid the groundwork to question the results next November, saying that the Congressional investigation into his government is an attempt to “win an election in 2020 that they know they will can’t win legitimately! “

Get involved from the outside

And that was before the Democrats accused him of exerting pressure on Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden while maintaining the necessary security measures for the country and the Republicans. They decided that they agreed to this behavior and pronounced it in the Senate.

We know – thanks to the Müller report – that hackers in the Russian government have compromised two Florida county voting systems, even though they have not manipulated any data.

The Government Accountability Office reported alarmingly this week that the Department of Homeland Security “urgently needs to finalize the strategic plan and plan for supporting operations to secure the voting infrastructure for the upcoming elections”.

U.S. intelligence and others say that Russia is still actively trying to influence the 2020 elections with misinformation spread across social media. The question is how successful they will be.

Election suppression and fraud

All in all, this is a fairly clear pattern that could shake Americans’ confidence in the electoral process. It’s the belief in this process and the peaceful transfer of power that the entire American experiment in self-government is built upon, and Trump has been criticized for trying to undermine it.

Democrats jumped on board with questioning election results. Hillary Clinton and others said Russian interference in 2016 contributed to their loss.

They also complained that Republicans at the state level tried to gain an advantage by relocating congressional districts and passing voter ID laws. (Democrats can do better, but Republicans are generally better at it, also because they have aggressively tried to control state legislation.)

Georgia’s Stacey Abrams lost her race for governor in 2018, but continues to question what she termed suppression of voters. She pointed to hundreds of thousands of voter registrations that had been removed from the list by her opponent, then Georgian Foreign Minister Brian Kemp. Incidentally, he is now the governor. He won with less than 50,000 votes.

While Democrats complain about voter repression, there is an isolated example of significant electoral fraud that benefited a Republican. In North Carolina in 2018, there was a documented case of house race election fraud won by a Republican up close. A special election took place in September after the results of election day 2018 became invalid.

Republican-controlled states continue to pass more restrictive voter ID laws – this year Kentucky and Nebraska considered proposals. Meanwhile, the Republicans in Florida tried to block a 2018 referendum passed by voters to free former criminals who had been excluded from the vote. Their efforts to clarify the proposal, according to the NPR, have resulted in more criminals having the right to vote in democratically controlled areas than in republican controlled areas.

Who can vote against blue states in red states?

Elections are generally fair from the perspective that “they are generally conducted in such a way that people who appear at the ballot box and are cast their votes,” said Robert Alexander, a professor at Ohio Northern University who wrote about the election Process.

But he added that “both parties are trying to create electoral processes that are likely to favor their political fate.”

Republicans generally advocate more restrictive practices, and Democrats favor easier voting.

“Access to voting really depends on where you live and how competitive the parties are in your state,” he said. “Differences between states enable legitimate concerns to be raised about who will be excluded or invited when it comes to the electoral process.”

For example, the National Conference of State Legislators maintains a database of state election laws.

Change process

Instead of being the center of national interest as a Senate or presidential candidate, Abrams has made the US election more just as a call to action.

Their Twitter feed after the Iowa debacle documents that the primary democratic process is not really that democratic and that the party takes minority voters in particular as a matter of course.

“Regardless of the technical issues, Iowa uses a caucus system that excludes people who are unable to attend due to work or family commitments. The most democratic process invites all eligible votes. For this reason, early voting and postal voting as well as a full election day are essential, ”she tweeted.

It also called for the overhaul of the entire early primary system.

“The Iowa Caucus is a long and traditional tradition, but traditions can and can change. As we build a more accessible electoral process, we should reconsider how Democrats start our peak season, “she said, adding later:” Suppression is when voices are intentionally silenced and no one is willing to admit or fix the problem , The suppression of voters is waiting for millions of voters in November unless we organize against efforts to block and discourage voters. “

The Democrats wanted to make the 2020 election reform their calling card.

When they took control of the House of Representatives, the first thing they adopted was an election reform proposal that would make it easier for more people to vote – something the GOP-controlled Senate didn’t want to think about. They also blocked separate electoral security bills because they are not cross-party enough.

Likewise, Trump’s complaints about a rigged system are unlikely to be so effective. After all, he is the president.

“By 2020, it will be clear that Trump can win reelection, and those who want to see him as an outsider are more likely to vote for it,” said Alexander, who added that there will be some citizens’ same concern of his opponents believe that the system is actually manipulated for him – “whether they see it through Russian interference or through suppression of voters.”