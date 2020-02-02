Iowa ‘still feels’ the Bern: Could this be Sanders year?

Bernie Sanders believes that 2020 will be his year.

And in Iowa, many thousands of people agree with him.

On Saturday, up to 3,000 of them, young and old, people of color and those who were not, packed the biggest location of this city to roar their support, because the experienced senator and leader said that this year’s most consistent election was was in modern history. He said the nation Donald Trump could not have served four years.

“The media at the back of the room are not just from America. It comes from all over the world, “he said. “The world is looking at whether Iowa people are willing to stand up for justice. The world is looking at whether the people of Iowa are willing to create an economy that helps all people, not just the one percent. ”

He added: “It all starts in two days in Iowa. And I am here for you, very humble, to ask for your support on caucus evening. “

1/25 Bernie Sanders

Vermont’s senator made a second bid for the president after losing to Hilary Clinton in the 2016 Democratic primaries. It runs on a similar platform of democratic socialist reforms

Getty

2/25 Joe Biden

The former vice-president was recently confronted with criticism of the inappropriate touching of women, but was supposed to deal well with the criticism and has since maintained a leader status in the national elections

EPA

3/25 Elizabeth Warren

The Massachusetts senator is a progressive democrat and a strong proponent of regulating Wall Street

Reuters

4/25 EXCLUDED: Bill De Blasio

The mayor of New York announced his bid on May 16, 2019. He appeared as a leading voice in his party’s left wing in 2013, but struggled to build a national profile and has a number of political positions in his time as mayor setbacks ago

AFP / Getty

5/25 Pete Buttigieg

The centrist mayor and war veteran from Indiana would be the first openly LGBT + president in American history

Getty

6/25 Michael Bloomberg

Michael Bloomberg, a late addition to the 2020 race, announced his candidacy after months of speculation in November. He launched a huge campaign for buying ads and apologized for the controversial “stop and search” program that had a negative impact on minority communities in New York City when he was mayor

Getty Images

7/25 EXPRESSED: Beto O’Rourke

The former congressman from Texas formally launched his bid for the presidency in March. He ran on a progressive platform and stated that the US is driven by “gross differences in opportunities and results”

AP

8/25 Steve Bullock

The governor of Montana announced his bid on May 14. He said: “We must defeat Donald Trump in 2020 and defeat the corrupt system that campaign money drowns out people’s voices so that we can finally deliver the promise of a fair chance for everyone.” He also emphasized the fact that he won the governor’s seat in a red (republican) state

Reuters

9/25 PRESSED: Cory Booker

During his campaign, the New Jersey senator focused on restoring kindness and civilization in American politics, although he failed to secure the same level of support and fundraising as various other senators in front of the White House. 2020 are active

Getty

10/25 EXPRESSED: Wayne Messam

Mayor of the city of Miramar in the metropolitan area of ​​Miami, Wayne Messam said he planned to run on a progressive platform against the “broken” federal government. He favors arms regulations and signed a letter from around 400 mayors condemning President Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement.

Vice News

11/25 EXPRESSED: Kirsten Gillibrand

The New York senator formally announced her presidential bid in January and said that “health care should be a right, not a privilege”

Getty

12/25 EXPRESSED: Kamala Harris

The former attorney general from California was introduced to the national scene during the testimony of Jeff Sessions. She has subscribed to Medicare-for-all and has proposed a large tax credit for the middle class

AFP / Getty

13/25 John Delaney

The Congressman from Maryland was the first to launch his bid for the presidency and made the announcement in 2017

AP

14/25 Tulsi Gabbard

The congresswoman from Hawaii announced her candidacy in January, but asked tricky questions about her previous comments on LGBT + rights and her position on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad

Getty

15/25 Andrew Yang

The entrepreneur announced his presidential candidacy by promising to introduce a universal basic income of $ 1,000 per month for every American over the age of 18

Getty

16/25 EXPRESSED: Julian Castro

The former mayor of San Antonio announced his candidacy in January and said that his running has “special meaning” for the Latino community in the US

Getty

17/25 EXPRESSED: Marianne Williamson

The author and spiritual adviser have announced her intention to become president. She had previously run as an independent congress in 2014, but was unsuccessful

Getty

18/25 EXCLUDED: Eric Swalwell

One of the younger candidates, Swalwell has served in several committees in the Lower House. He planned to put gun control at the center of his campaign, but stopped after his team said it was clear that there was no road to victory

Getty

19/25 EXPRESSED: Seth Moulton

Moulton, a congressman from Massachusetts, is a former American soldier who is best known for trying to prevent Nancy Pelosi from speaking at the house. He dropped out of the race after not sounding well in key states

Getty

20/25 Amy Klobuchar

Klobuchar is a senator in Minnesota who earned praise for her contribution to the Brett Kavanaugh hearings

Getty

21/25 EXPRESSED: Jay Inslee

Inslee has been the governor of Washington since 2013. His bid focused on climate change

AFP / Getty

22/25 EXPRESSED: John Hickenlooper

The former governor of Colorado wanted to sell himself as an effective leader who was open to compromise, but failed to make a splash on the national scene

Getty

23/25 PRESSED: Tim Ryan

Representative of Ohio, Tim Ryan, campaigned around his roots in the working class, although his messages did not seem to resonate with voters

Getty

24/25 Deval Patrick

The former governor of Massachusetts launched a candidacy for the end of 2020 and received very little reception. With just a few short months until the first voters come to the polls, the former governor turns around like a centrist and believes he can unite the different ballots of the party

STAN HONDA / AFP / Getty Images

25/25 Tom Steyer

Democratic presidential hopeful billionaire and philanthropist Tom Steyer is an old democratic donor

AFP via Getty Images

It may have been Vermont’s senator four years ago. Written off by Hillary Clinton’s campaign almost before the competition started, he brought her to less than half a percentage point in Iowa, and went on to beat her 60 – 37 in second-rate state, New Hampshire. He continued to push her through the summer and refused to suspend his campaign.

It would later turn out – thanks to emails apparently received by Russian hackers and published by Wikileaks – that some officials in the so-called neutral Democratic National Committee (DNC) supported her and worked against him. The revelation further poisoned the relationship between the two camps and Mr. Sanders’ relationship with the founding of the party whose nomination he sought.

Four years later, Mr Sanders’ range of progressive policies is largely the same – he proposes universal health care, college-free college, transition to a green, low-carbon economy, criminal justice reform and a federal minimum wage.

At the age of 78, his style on the stump – pointing, poking and sometimes his voice close to a growl – has not changed.

Yet two important things have changed. First, in what already counts as the one-time mayor of Burlington, many of his seemingly outspoken policies have been taken over by many of the candidates, as the position of progressives such as Alexandria Ocasio Cortez and Ilhan Omar, the last of whom on stage in Cedar Rapids, has become ascendant.

The second is that Mr. Sanders is no longer an unknown outsider; the most recent poll by the New York Times placed him in first place in Iowa with Joe Biden, and second nationally at the former vice president, followed by Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttiieg.

Joe Rogan says he “will probably vote” for Bernie Sanders

Rebecca Hovde said that one of the reasons she was there to show her support for the senator was because he had worked to expose the unfairly high costs that a pharmaceutical company charged for medicines that she needs for a rare disease.

One in three million people suffers from Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), an autoimmune disease that causes fatigue and weakness. While the pills, which she needs four a day, cost only ten cents and which she once received for free, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, which purchased US rights to the drug, wanted to charge an annual sum of $ 375,000.

“He went to them and called them,” said Mrs. Hovde, who lives in Wellman, 80 miles from Cedar Rapids.

Aliah Rowe and Sara Ledesla, both 19, had driven from Arkansas for nine hours to attend the rally at the US Cellular Center, which also had a performance by the New York-based band Vampire Weekend.

“It belongs to no one. He doesn’t do it for himself, “Mrs. Rowe said.

Mrs. Ledesla claimed that Mr. Sanders was the only candidate who wanted to build a diverse coalition that represented different parts of society. Both said they thought he could beat Mr. Trump and that his age was no problem.

In the last quarter of 2019, Sanders raised more money than his democratic rivals and invested heavily in a ground operation in Iowa, supported by volunteers from around the nation. He claimed that his supporters had knocked on 500,000 doors in Iowa alone. The population of the state is only 3.1 million.

Four years ago, some of those who attended Mr. Sanders’ events in Iowa and elsewhere disdained the question of whether they would support Mrs. Clinton if she became the candidate. Some said their second choice would be Mr. Trump, who was believed not to have been bought and willing to tell the truth.

The antipathy towards Mrs. Clinton remains. On Friday, another member of Mr. Sanders led the House of Representatives, Rashida Tlaib, booing for Mrs. Clinton during a campaign event in Clive, Iowa.

Still, few appeared to be fond of Mr. Trump during the Saturday rally, which also included a speech by Cornell West. They said earlier that Democrats had wrongly underestimated him and that it was now vital to defeat him.

“With your help we are going to defeat this dangerous president, and the reason we are going to defeat him is because we are building the biggest voter in history,” said Mr. Sanders.

He concluded by saying: “If there are few voters, we lose. But if we show a big voter, we are going to win. “

.