Iowa shows how Big Tech’s disinformation promises are a big failure – Mother Jones

Facebook and Twitter did not pass the first major disinformation test of the 2020 elections.

Hours for this year’s 2020 democratic primary season officially launched Monday’s caucuses in Iowa, a right-wing conspiracy alleged that electoral fraud in Iowa was conservative Twitter and Facebook communities, all from a “report” from Judicial Watch.

They failed again, which should have been a relatively simple test.

The right-wing activist group claimed that “eight counties in Iowa have more voter registrations than citizens who are old enough to register.” (Iowa State Secretary Paul Pate, a conservative Republican who insisted on strict voter ID laws, quickly debunked the claim.) But in the course of the following hours, Judicial Watch’s allegation of voting irregularities went viral. Tom Fitton, the president of the organization, wrote a tweet about the claim with 6,000 retweets; one from Sean Hannity from Fox News earned another 4,000. But it really caught hold when Charlie Kirk – the leader of the youth-oriented, pro-Trump group Turning Point USA – repeated the claims without attribution, with more than 40,000 retweets.

While the debunking information got out of hand, Facebook and Twitter did very little, very slowly, to slow it down.

Facebook began displaying warnings to users trying to share the Judicial Watch report and to users trying to share other stories quoting the conservative activist group. But they only did that hours after the claims became viral. Judicial Watch was also able to purchase a Facebook advertisement that advertised a report about the report that the company left for a few hours.

Twitter told reporters that tweets promoting Judicial Watch conspiracy claims, which appear to be designed to undermine belief in the Iowa trial, have not violated policy against election-related misinformation because they have not “suppressed voter turnout or people mislead when, where or how to vote. “

While the false claims about voter registration diminished somewhat with the start of the evening of the caucuses, the delayed reporting of the results, prompted by questions about a mobile app to help add the results, led a second wave of right-wing election conspiracies.

President Donald Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign manager Brad Parscale began, along with others from the campaign and the Republican National Committee, saying or suggesting that the delay was proof that the election had been rigged. Their unfounded claims were also widely shared and retweeted.

After 2016, technology companies had promised to be ready and repeatedly said they would work to prevent the same mistakes they had made during the 2016 elections. That cycle was plagued by disinformation from both shadowy, small businesses trying to distribute fake distributing content to get advertising money, as well as a state-sponsored operation to influence the elections – both spreading completely through technology companies.

Despite such guarantees, they again failed what should have been a relatively simple test. The disinformation spread from a handful of visible, high-profile sources. They used tactics that could have been foreseen since they were used in the past when conservative users called conspiracies that a 2018 caravan of migrants bound by the US for Mexico was an operation funded by Soros, and that bombings aimed at liberal elites a fake flag. Facebook and Twitter have had time to observe, learn and develop ways to respond, but somehow they did not.

Both companies say they have worked hard to create technical mechanisms to track down and stop nefarious groups trying to manipulate their platforms to disseminate political misinformation. And they have been relatively effective in certain related areas. Facebook and Twitter, with a few exceptions, seem skilled in identifying and disabling foreign networks with influence systems.

“It’s about protecting the interests of the company.”

This suggests that technological solutions to enforce many of the rules on their platforms can work. But the social media giants still don’t know how they can meaningfully update their policies to set frameworks for the types of content they target.

And as it looks now, that policy leaves huge loopholes that American citizens who act in bad faith can benefit from – and often do. Facebook is clearly and publicly unwilling to investigate or reassess such gaps. During a silly and circumspect speech in Georgetown in October, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg essentially made all his comments and reiterated that his company was not interested in changing the all-in-one aspects of his philosophy or making structural changes that would change the flow of information on Facebook, even if this means that incorrect information can spread freely. Jack Dorsey, the CEO of Twitter, has expressed similar feelings.

There is probably an important reason for this. Dipayan Ghosh – an academic at the Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy and a former Facebook, Washington, DC-based privacy and public policy team – says his old colleagues don’t want to rock the boat with conservatives in a way that threaten business results. “It’s about protecting the company’s interests against conservatives in this country,” he says.

Facebook maintains its decisions about political content and advertisements are not motivated by profit, because political advertisements make up a very small percentage of the total revenue. That last statement is true, but Ghosh says it’s misleading: the concern of the company is not that conservatives no longer advertise on Facebook, it’s the “concern that Trump and Republicans could engage these companies and try to regulate them.”

This would explain why platforms are now relatively much better at dealing with foreign disinformation. The consequences are so much smaller because both Republicans and Democrats have expressed opposition to foreign political influence on the internet.

Until the social media platforms are willing to call the Sean Hannitys, the Charlie Kirks or anyone else involved in American politics abusing their platforms, they will make their products available to spread lies aimed at residents of their own country. Unless that changes, no matter how good their anti-disinformation technology is, what happened on Monday will happen again.