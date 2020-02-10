Iowa Dems Project Pete Buttigieg has won the Caucus in Iowa

Image: via Getty

The Iowa Democratic Party seems to have announced a projected caucus winner in the middle of the Oscars, in case someone is still watching.

According to the Washington Post, the Iowa Dems announced on Sunday evening that Pete Buttigieg is expected to receive a total of 14 delegates from the meltdown of a caucus Tuesday, with Bernie Sanders chasing him with a total of 12. Sanders still got 6,000 more votes than Buttigieg, but state delegates are awarded on the basis of the final voting total at each caucus location weighted by the county’s representation at the Iowa State Convention.

Of course, otherwise you think this is the last work on Iowa, the Associated Press reported on Sunday evening that “it believes that the results may not be entirely accurate,” and therefore will not confirm Buttigieg as the caucus winner. In the meantime, the Sanders campaign is calling for a partial restoration of the allocation of seven delegates, so it is hard to know how this will ultimately turn out.

The Washington Post says that Elizabeth Warren is chasing Sanders with eight delegates, and Joe Biden, who was relieved, delivered only 6. Caucus results or no caucus results, the candidates are all working hard now to win New Hampshire voters, with Sanders and Buttigieg on the rise. Yes, indeed, there is a primary on TUESDAY, which hopefully goes a bit smoother than Iowa, but no promises.

