Iowa Democrats Chairman Troy Price Never Used Shadow App

Anyway, the hell of the Iowa caucuses is not over yet. After a disastrous week with delayed results, an app flop and uncertainty about who actually won the caucuses, Troy Price, chairman of the Iowa Democratic Party, called for an independent investigation into the clusterfuck.

“With reports from 100% of the sites in, we take steps to ensure the accuracy of the results,” tweeted Price. “An independent investigation into what happened is needed once we have completed the results. @iowademocrats are committed to earning your trust and choosing democrats in November. “

Price held a press conference on the independent investigation on Friday afternoon and stressed that the rollout of the results was “unacceptable”. But Price tried to close his statements on an optimistic note, emphasizing the diversity of Iowans who came out and voted and how important it is that they know their vote counted.

“We still have a lot of work to do, there is no doubt about it, but I will say this: we have worked tirelessly over the past four days to produce a full record of all 1,765 caucus sites,” Price said. “Now we are going to work on completing that process here in the coming days.”

Reporters were not impressed with Price’s meek mea culpa, especially when questions were asked about the controversial caucus app, Shadow.

“Did you try it [the app]?” A reporter asked.

“No, I didn’t,” Price said. “Our team did.”

“You are the party chairman and you have not tried the app?” Another reporter asked. “Didn’t you wonder if it would work or not?”

“I’ve looked at certain parts of the layout and the like,” Price said. “But I didn’t really use the app because I wouldn’t be in my caucus on Monday night.”

Uh, okay!

Later another reporter asked, “What argument can you give that Iowa should ever play this sacred role again in the process?”

“I would say … look at what happened on Monday night, take away reporting problems. The thousands of people who showed up in this state and who had gone through this interview for these presidential candidates in the last 13 months. Democrats in Iowa showed up Monday night, they had these meetings and they produced a result. Yes, it took longer than we wanted. But Iowans came out on Monday night and made sure their voice was heard in this process. “

The reporter objected: “How can you remove the reporting aspect from that? This has changed the entire opening chapter of the Democratic nomination competition. “

“Listen, there are talks about the role of Iowa in this process every four years,” Troy said. “We are currently focusing on finalizing the results.” Iowa is in good hands.

Colonel Alexander Vindman, Ukraine expert of the National Security Council who testified against President Trump during the impeachment procedure of the house, it was escorted from the White House on Friday afternoon. According to Vindman’s lawyer, David Pressman, Vindman was asked to leave because he “spoke the truth.”

Pressman said in a statement: “The truth has cost LTC Alexander Vindman his work, his career and his privacy.” He added: “The most powerful man in the world – encouraged by the silent, the pliable and the accomplice – has decided to take revenge.”

The New York Times reports that Vindman’s twin brother, a lawyer for the NSC, was also fired.

From the New York Times:

The resignation was announced earlier in the day when Mr. Trump essentially confirmed to reporters before he left on a trip to North Carolina that Colonel Alexander Vindman would be pushed out. “Well, I’m not happy with him,” Colonel Vindman’s president said. “Do you think I should be happy with him? I am not.”

Vindman is said to be assigned to the Ministry of Defense.

