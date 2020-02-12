Iowa Democratic party chairman Troy Price resigns

Image: GettyBarf BagWelcome to Barf Bag, a daily political collection to help you go through the chaotic Trumpian news cycle.

Troy Price, the chairman of the Iowa Democratic Party, resigned after the absolute clusterfuck that the Iowa caucuses. Technical problems caused by an app used to record results caused long delays, leaving the caucus results unclear for almost a week.

Price wrote in a statement: “The fact is that Democrats earned better than what happened on caucus night. As the chairman of this party, I am very sorry about what happened and I am responsible for any failures on behalf of the Iowa Democratic Party. “

The self-flagging continued: “Although it is my desire to stay in this role and bring this process to a successful conclusion, I believe it is time for the Iowa Democratic Party to look ahead, and my presence in my current role makes that harder. “

In the press conferences that followed the caucus in Iowa, Price bravely tried, if insufficient, to control the damage. Although he emphasized his pride in Iowa voters, avoidable mistakes were too exaggerated to avoid, especially when Price admitted that he had never tried the doomed app. His fate was clear from the jump.

Sorry man!

Attorney General William Barr has finally agreed to let the House Judiciary Committee drag him. Barr will testify before the committee on March 31 to tackle the possible interference of the Trump administration in a criminal case President TrumpIt’s old friend, Roger Stone. Stone was convicted in 2019 of lying to Congress and threatening a witness.

The Justice Department asked a federal court to drastically reduce Stone’s punishment, a movement so brutal that all four prosecutors stopped protesting. Congress Democrats want answers, and Barr is said to have humor.

Of course, this agreement comes almost a year after Democrats first asked for Barr’s testimony, in the aftermath of the publication of the Mueller report. Barr refused to testify. But perhaps acquittal after deposition, Barr feels just as encouraged as President Trump, even in light of the litany of questions he will be bombarded with, many of which probably have nothing to do with Stone.

From Politico:

In a letter to Barr confirming his appearance, House Judiciary Committee Democrats indicated that they would press Barr about Stone, as well as the removal of DC Jessie Liu’s American lawyer, who oversaw a whole range of sensitive cases that emerged from Mueller’s probe of Russian interference in the 2016 elections, including the Stone case. The committee also provided for Barr’s insistence on broader concerns about political influence entering the Ministry of Justice.

[…]

In addition to Stone and Liu, Democrats have a long list of topics they are likely to press on Barr, including his involvement in decisions about Trump’s decision to withhold military resources from Ukraine last year and his treatment of a whistleblower complaint about the episode that, according to DOJ be denied to Congress, whereby an inspector general of the intelligence service is rejected.

Can’t wait until … nothing more important happens.

Zen your evening: Reporters grilling Mike Bloomberg about recently unearthed racist remarks he made about stop-and-fouk, while Bloomberg looks for the answer that will make him look the least eerie.

And here it is Pete Buttigieg avoid a question why the youngsters don’t like it:

Get ready for some potential Iowa-flavored fuck at the Nevada caucuses on Saturday. [Courthouse News]

on Saturday. [Courthouse News] Deval Patrick His presidential campaign ended on Tuesday, but you probably forgot that he was running at all. [NPR]

His presidential campaign ended on Tuesday, but you probably forgot that he was running at all. [NPR] Tulsi Gabbard is still in the race …

