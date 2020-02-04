Iowa caucus: News expert caught calling a democrat event ‘disaster’ on a hot microphone

An MSNBC expert was aired and claimed that the caucus in Iowa had “become a disaster” Monday night.

The moment was captured on Tuesday in a clip that was widely distributed on social media. In the video, a male voice can be heard through the voice of another MSNBC presenter giving an update on the caucus.

“Oh my god, what a disaster,” said the voice.

Rachel Maddow, Lawrence O’Donnell and Brian Williams were anchoring for the network at the time of the broadcast, as well as several experts who appeared during the night.

Although the slip on live TV was not a feature of professionalism, the sentiment of the voice without a body was not justified.

Issues with a voting app used by the democratic state are said to be the cause of the delay in the results coming from Iowa.

During Monday’s chaos, captains from the district went to Twitter and reported that they spent hours on hold with the Democratic state partner and waited to report their results. Many of them posted the results on the social media site, including an explanation of how the delegate splits.

Several candidates gave something that looked like victory speeches, because it became clear that there would be no official results that evening.

Senators Amy Klobuchar, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, along with Andrew Yang, former vice president Joe Biden and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, gave speeches suggesting that the win was imminent. For each of them.

view more

Of all the speeches, Mr. Buttigieg – who was the last to be given – was the most brutal suggestive of a victory speech.

“We don’t know all the results, but we know that by the time it is all said and done, Iowa shocked the nation,” said Mr Buttigieg. “According to all indications, we are going to New Hampshire as the victor.”

Mr. Buttigieg declined the response to MSNBC the next day and suggested instead that the evening was a “campaign victory” rather than a direct campaign victory.

