Iowa caucus: “Gold-standard” poll canceled days before the vote after Buttigieg’s name reportedly left survey

One of the most influential polls in the Democratic presidential primary was canceled just one day before the Iowa Caucus after the name of a candidate had left at least one survey.

The Des Moines Register and the CNN survey, considered the “gold standard” for political elections, were withheld a few minutes before the planned release on Saturday following an objection from candidate Pete Buttigieg’s campaign.

Although it has not been confirmed which candidate was omitted from the survey, The New York Times reported that two people familiar with the incident may have cut the Buttigieg name from a list of options for respondents.

“Today, a respondent raised a problem regarding how the survey was managed, which could have compromised the results of the survey,” said Carol Hunter, executive editor of the registry.

“It appears that the name of a candidate has been omitted in at least one interview in which the respondent was asked to name the desired candidate.”

1/25 Bernie Sanders

Vermont’s senator made a second bid for the president after losing to Hilary Clinton in the 2016 Democratic primaries. It runs on a similar platform of democratic socialist reforms

Getty

2/25 Joe Biden

The former vice-president was recently confronted with criticism of the inappropriate touching of women, but was supposed to deal well with the criticism and has since maintained a leader status in the national elections

EPA

3/25 Elizabeth Warren

The Massachusetts senator is a progressive democrat and a strong proponent of regulating Wall Street

Reuters

4/25 EXCLUDED: Bill De Blasio

The mayor of New York announced his bid on May 16, 2019. He appeared as a leading voice in his party’s left wing in 2013, but struggled to build a national profile and has a number of political positions in his time as mayor setbacks ago

AFP / Getty

5/25 Pete Buttigieg

The centrist mayor and war veteran from Indiana would be the first openly LGBT + president in American history

Getty

6/25 Michael Bloomberg

Michael Bloomberg, a late addition to the 2020 race, announced his candidacy after months of speculation in November. He launched a huge campaign for buying ads and apologized for the controversial “stop and search” program that had a negative impact on minority communities in New York City when he was mayor

Getty Images

7/25 EXPRESSED: Beto O’Rourke

The former congressman from Texas formally launched his bid for the presidency in March. He ran on a progressive platform and stated that the US is driven by “gross differences in opportunities and results”

AP

8/25 Steve Bullock

The governor of Montana announced his bid on May 14. He said: “We must defeat Donald Trump in 2020 and defeat the corrupt system that campaign money drowns out people’s voices so that we can finally deliver the promise of a fair chance for everyone.” He also emphasized the fact that he won the governor’s seat in a red [republican] state

Reuters

9/25 PRESSED: Cory Booker

During his campaign, the New Jersey senator focused on restoring kindness and civilization in American politics, although he failed to secure the same level of support and fundraising as various other senators in front of the White House. 2020 are active

Getty

10/25 EXPRESSED: Wayne Messam

Mayor of the city of Miramar in the metropolitan area of ​​Miami, Wayne Messam said he planned to run on a progressive platform against the “broken” federal government. He favors arms regulations and signed a letter from around 400 mayors condemning President Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement.

Vice News

11/25 EXPRESSED: Kirsten Gillibrand

The New York senator formally announced her presidential bid in January and said that “health care should be a right, not a privilege”

Getty

12/25 EXPRESSED: Kamala Harris

The former attorney general from California was introduced to the national scene during the testimony of Jeff Sessions. She has subscribed to Medicare-for-all and has proposed a large tax credit for the middle class

AFP / Getty

13/25 John Delaney

The Congressman from Maryland was the first to launch his bid for the presidency and made the announcement in 2017

AP

14/25 Tulsi Gabbard

The congresswoman from Hawaii announced her candidacy in January, but asked tricky questions about her previous comments on LGBT + rights and her position on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad

Getty

15/25 Andrew Yang

The entrepreneur announced his presidential candidacy by promising to introduce a universal basic income of $ 1,000 per month for every American over the age of 18

Getty

16/25 EXPRESSED: Julian Castro

The former mayor of San Antonio announced his candidacy in January and said that his running has “special meaning” for the Latino community in the US

Getty

17/25 EXPRESSED: Marianne Williamson

The author and spiritual adviser have announced her intention to become president. She had previously run as an independent congress in 2014, but was unsuccessful

Getty

18/25 EXCLUDED: Eric Swalwell

One of the younger candidates, Swalwell has served in several committees in the Lower House. He planned to put gun control at the center of his campaign, but stopped after his team said it was clear that there was no road to victory

Getty

19/25 EXPRESSED: Seth Moulton

Moulton, a congressman from Massachusetts, is a former American soldier who is best known for trying to prevent Nancy Pelosi from speaking at the house. He dropped out of the race after not sounding well in key states

Getty

20/25 Amy Klobuchar

Klobuchar is a senator in Minnesota who earned praise for her contribution to the Brett Kavanaugh hearings

Getty

21/25 EXPRESSED: Jay Inslee

Inslee has been the governor of Washington since 2013. His bid focused on climate change

AFP / Getty

22/25 EXPRESSED: John Hickenlooper

The former governor of Colorado wanted to sell himself as an effective leader who was open to compromise, but failed to make a splash on the national scene

Getty

23/25 PRESSED: Tim Ryan

Representative of Ohio, Tim Ryan, campaigned around his roots in the working class, although his messages did not seem to resonate with voters

Getty

24/25 Deval Patrick

The former governor of Massachusetts launched a candidacy for the end of 2020 and received very little reception. With just a few short months until the first voters come to the polls, the former governor turns around like a centrist and believes he can unite the different ballots of the party

STAN HONDA / AFP / Getty Images

25/25 Tom Steyer

Democratic presidential hopeful billionaire and philanthropist Tom Steyer is an old democratic donor

AFP via Getty Images

Mrs Hunter added: “Although this seems isolated for one surveyor, we cannot confirm that with certainty. That is why the partners made the difficult decision not to continue with the Iowa Poll.

David Chalian, the political director of CNN, said that CNN and the registry had decided not to release the poll “out of an abundance of caution.”

The television network had an hour-long special planned around the results of the poll.

Lis Smith, a senior communications consultant for Mr. Buttigieg, confirmed that the Mayor of Indiana campaign had expressed concerns about the accuracy of the results.

“Our campaign received a report from a recipient of the Iowa Poll call, which showed that not every candidate was mentioned by the interviewer when asked who they support,” said Mrs. Smith.

“We shared this with the organizations behind the survey, who conducted an internal investigation and decided not to release it. We welcome CNN and the Des Moines Register for their integrity. “

The Iowa survey is conducted by telephone and sees operators read from a script with candidate names to ask voters who they intend to support.

In this case, an operator has reportedly increased the font size on his computer screen and cut Mr. Buttigieg’s name off the list of candidates, according to sources for the Times.

This issue may also have affected other candidates because the list of names is randomly rearranged after every phone call.

Recent polls have shown that no fewer than four candidates are in the race to win the influential caucus, which is the first major competition of the US president’s primary season and has long been a strong indicator of who will win the nomination.

Senator Bernie Sanders led the most recent Register / CNN survey at the beginning of January with three percent.

The Vermont senator is currently leading 3.6 percent polls, according to RealClearPolitics analysis, former vice president Joe Biden after a late rise in the last weeks of January.

Mr. Buttigieg and senator Elizabeth Warren are further behind in third and fourth place and, according to RealClearPolitics, question about 15 percent.

On Saturday, Mr Sanders held a “caucus concert” with indie rock band Vampire Weekend in Cedar Rapids, with performances by filmmaker Michael Moore and philosopher Cornel West.

.